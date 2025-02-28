This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

The Marketing Team within the Mobility & Convenience Technology Organization is a dynamic and integral part of our operations, responsible for a wide array of B2C marketing functions globally, interfacing with the Global Marketing function to improve footfall and the purchase of mobility & convenience goods by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies. Your team in Technology will be responsible for:

Digital Channels: We are responsible for B2C digital channels, including bp's mobile app, BPme, and any technology capabilities that underpin global loyalty programs and marketing initiatives - web platforms, loyalty systems, marketing technology.

API Development: We design and run APIs that provide data and capabilities within marketing & loyalty platforms to both digital channels and in support of executing marketing initiatives.

Marketing Tools Management: We build & run a suite of marketing tools for consumer segmentation, campaign management, and execution, ensuring effective B2C marketing strategies.

Framework and Platform Development: We develop common frameworks and platforms (Digital Channels, Martech, Loyalty Platform) to facilitate new features and enhance consumer engagement across various regions.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will act as a technical expert, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while fostering a positive and productive work environment. You will also be responsible for setting project and squad goals, prioritizing and executing on initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, empowered environment. Your leadership skills, ability to manage multiple stakeholders, and experience in software development and software engineering will be essential to your success in this role

What you will deliver

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiency

Serve as a technical lead and own projects end-to-end

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all stakeholders informed of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market

Maintain and enhance software frameworks for development

Serve as a technical mentor for other engineers on the team

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Skillful in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Skillful in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Skillful in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript, JavaScript, React Native) developing cross-platform solutions.

Skillful in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Skillful in systems design

5+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Skillful in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Skillful in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Skillful in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Skillful in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Skillful in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

5+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Skillful knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Skillful ability in data modeling and database design

Skillful in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You have a product-centric mindset that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.