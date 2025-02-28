Entity:Technology
This role plays a key part in the ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum) as well as ERP sustain - focused on Customer Management processes within SAP S/4HANA. You will collaborate with business stakeholders, enterprise architects, solution teams, and customer operations teams to design and implement best-in-class ERP customer engagement solutions. You will also engage with external technology partners, IT teams, and transformation leads to ensure seamless customer-related business process integration across the enterprise.
As a Senior Solution Architect (ERP Customer Management), you will play a strategic role in shaping the SAP S/4HANA-based customer management landscape, ensuring an optimal customer experience through efficient order management, billing, customer service, and engagement workflows. You will be responsible for the architectural and functional design of customer management solutions, ensuring that customer-facing business processes are seamlessly enabled through SAP S/4HANA and supporting platforms.
This role requires a deep understanding of customer relationship management, order-to-cash (O2C) processes, service management, and sales operations within SAP S/4HANA. You will lead the design of scalable, secure, and high-performing ERP customer management solutions, working with cross-functional teams to develop roadmaps, define best practices, and drive digital transformation.
Lead the architectural and functional design of SAP S/4HANA Customer Management solutions.
Define and implement best practices for customer order management, contract lifecycle management, and billing automation.
Oversee the integration of SAP Customer Management solutions with other ERP modules (e.g., Finance, Supply Chain, Service Management, and Procurement).
Provide expertise in customer engagement, self-service portals, CRM integrations, and analytics.
Support the ERP transformation programme (Quantum) by defining and validating customer operations requirements.
Ensure smooth transition from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, supporting data migration and process optimization.
Lead functional and technical design sessions, ensuring alignment with business needs and enterprise architecture.
Work closely with business stakeholders, IT teams, and external vendors to define system enhancements and upgrades.
Develop solution roadmaps, governance frameworks, and technical documentation to support long-term system evolution.
Mentor and guide SAP functional consultants and business users, ensuring best practices are followed.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex SAP Customer Management issues, ensuring system performance and reliability.
Bachelor’s degree in business, IT, Engineering, or a related field.
8+ years of SAP experience, with deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA Customer Management and Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes.
Proven experience in designing and implementing SAP S/4HANA-based customer engagement solutions.
Strong knowledge of SAP SD (Sales & Distribution), SAP BRIM (Billing & Revenue Innovation Management), and integration with CRM platforms.
Hands-on experience in SAP solution architecture, functional configuration, and process optimization.
SAP certifications in Customer Management, Sales, or Order Management.
Experience contributing to architectural and technical design for large-scale SAP ERP implementations under senior guidance.
Strong stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into SAP solutions.
Experience in SAP data migration, system integration, and automation.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies, ITIL, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.
MSc or MBA in Technology, Business, or Engineering.
Experience with SAP Customer Experience (CX), SAP Service Cloud, or SAP Commerce Cloud.
Knowledge of AI/ML capabilities for customer analytics and personalized customer interactions.
Prior experience working in retail, utilities, financial services, or customer-centric industries.
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
