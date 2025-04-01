Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About Bp:
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
You will work with
This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Platforms & Architecture Team, providing technical leadership in SAP S/4HANA platform design, architecture, and deployment strategies. You will collaborate with enterprise architects, BASIS teams, security architects, cloud engineers, business stakeholders, and external technology partners to ensure the scalability, resilience, and security of SAP S/4HANA environments.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Senior Solution Architect – ERP Platforms, you will be responsible for the end-to-end architecture of SAP S/4HANA deployments, ensuring alignment with enterprise technology strategies and RISE with SAP best practices. You will define, design, and oversee the implementation of S/4HANA cloud architectures, hybrid deployments, and migration strategies.
Your role requires deep expertise in SAP cloud deployment models, technical platform optimization, security best practices, and automation strategies. You will guide stakeholders, drive SAP modernization initiatives, and ensure that SAP S/4HANA platforms are future-ready.
What You Will Deliver
Define S/4HANA cloud deployment architectures, supporting RISE with SAP Public & Private Cloud models.
Design and implement SAP S/4HANA platform strategies, ensuring high availability, disaster recovery (HA/DR), and scalability.
Lead technical roadmap planning for SAP infrastructure modernization and migration projects.
Provide expertise in SAP Basis, technical security frameworks, and SAP integration with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).
Oversee SAP RISE subscription models, hyperscalers cloud services, and network architecture for SAP landscapes.
Collaborate with business and IT teams to ensure SAP deployment models align with operational needs.
Ensure SAP platform security best practices, covering identity management, encryption, authentication, and compliance.
Lead SAP system performance tuning, database optimization (HANA), and automation frameworks.
Define strategies for SAP automation, DevOps for SAP (CI/CD pipelines), and Infrastructure-as-Code.
Manage third-party service providers, SAP Managed Services, and technical escalations.
Drive SAP upgrade and patching strategies, ensuring system stability and lifecycle management.
Support technical governance, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance efforts for SAP cloud deployments.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.
8+ years of experience in SAP platform architecture, Basis administration, and cloud-based ERP deployments.
Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA platform architecture, cloud deployment models (RISE with SAP Public & Private Cloud), and hybrid SAP landscapes.
Proven experience in SAP security models, IAM, role-based access control (RBAC), and audit compliance.
Deep knowledge of SAP HANA architecture, database performance optimization, and system tuning.
Experience in SAP deployment on Azure, AWS, or GCP, including networking, firewalling, and cloud-native security.
Expertise in HA/DR strategies for SAP, including clustering, failover, and backup solutions.
Hands-on experience with SAP automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible), and DevOps for SAP CI/CD.
Ability to lead technical discussions with SAP, hyperscalers, and enterprise cloud teams.
Strong understanding of SAP upgrade methodologies, cloud migration frameworks, and lifecycle management.
Excellent stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to business leaders.
Desired
SAP Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Architecture, SAP Basis, or SAP Cloud Deployment.
Experience with SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) and advanced SAP integration strategies.
Knowledge of Zero Trust Security models for SAP environments.
Exposure to AI/ML-driven SAP system monitoring and predictive analytics.
Prior experience in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.