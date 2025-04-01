Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
You Will Work With
This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Architecture Team, responsible for designing and implementing Finance & Performance Management solutions within SAP S/4HANA and connected applications. You will collaborate with finance and accounting teams, logistics and supply chain stakeholders, enterprise architects, data analysts, IT service teams, and external technology partners to ensure a structured, high-performing, and scalable finance and performance management ecosystem.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Senior Solution Architect – ERP (Finance & Performance Management), you will play a strategic role in defining and architecting enterprise finance solutions, ensuring that financial planning, cost control, reporting, and performance analytics are seamlessly integrated into SAP S/4HANA and complementary business applications.
Your role requires a deep technical and functional understanding of finance processes, SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), integrated performance management frameworks, and financial linkages with logistics and operational processes. You will provide technical leadership in designing end-to-end finance architectures, ensuring strong governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.
What You Will Deliver
Design and architect Finance & Performance Management solutions within SAP S/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), and other connected applications.
Develop a structured performance management architecture, bringing together financial and non-financial metrics for comprehensive business reporting.
Ensure integration of finance with logistics, supply chain, and procurement processes, ensuring real-time visibility into business performance.
Lead the functional and technical architecture of financial planning, forecasting, and profitability analysis solutions.
Oversee the implementation of SAP Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), Controlling (CO), Treasury (TRM), and Group Reporting solutions.
Ensure regulatory compliance, IFRS alignment, and financial risk management within the ERP landscape.
Design and optimize cost allocation, profitability analysis, and intercompany accounting processes.
Define best practices for S/4HANA Universal Journal, financial close automation, and integrated finance workflows.
Drive integration of SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) with financial and operational reporting systems, enabling advanced analytics, scenario modelling, and real-time insights.
Define data models for finance reporting, ensuring alignment with enterprise data governance standards.
Collaborate with business process owners, IT security teams, and data governance teams to ensure financial data integrity and security.
Support finance transformation initiatives, ensuring automation, digitization, and AI/ML-driven analytics for performance management.
Provide technical leadership for SAP Central Finance and hybrid multi-ERP finance integration strategies.
Ensure seamless interoperability between SAP S/4HANA Finance and external applications, including third-party financial planning, tax compliance, and treasury management solutions.
Mentor and guide finance IT teams, ensuring adoption of best practices and cutting-edge technologies in ERP Finance.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance, Accounting, Information Systems, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in ERP solution architecture, with a focus on Finance & Performance Management.
Deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA Finance, including General Ledger (GL), Accounts Payable (AP), Accounts Receivable (AR), Asset Accounting (AA), and Controlling (CO).
Strong experience in SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), financial planning, and performance reporting solutions.
Proven ability to integrate finance with logistics, supply chain, and operational business processes.
Experience designing intercompany accounting, financial consolidation, and IFRS-compliant reporting solutions.
Strong understanding of SAP Central Finance, Treasury & Risk Management (TRM), and integrated tax compliance solutions.
Expertise in financial master data management, cost centre hierarchies, and data governance frameworks.
Hands-on experience with SAP Group Reporting, Profitability Analysis (COPA), and financial close automation.
Strong stakeholder engagement and ability to translate business requirements into scalable SAP finance solutions.
Experience working in large-scale SAP ERP transformation programs, including SAP RISE and hybrid cloud ERP models.
Desired
Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), or SAP FICO.
Experience in AI/ML-driven financial analytics, predictive modelling, and scenario planning.
Prior experience in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
Strong knowledge of SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) for finance and analytics integration.
Familiarity with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting frameworks and sustainability finance.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.