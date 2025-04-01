Entity:Technology
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Architecture Team, responsible for designing and implementing Logistics & Supply Chain solutions within SAP S/4HANA tailored to the Oil & Gas industry. You will collaborate with upstream, midstream, and downstream logistics teams, procurement and operations stakeholders, enterprise architects, IT service teams, and external technology partners to ensure seamless logistics and transportation operations across the hydrocarbon & renewables value chain.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Senior Solution Architect – ERP (Logistics), you will be responsible for designing and delivering end-to-end logistics solutions within SAP S/4HANA and industry-specific applications. This role will focus on hydrocarbon & renewables supply chain management, transportation scheduling, pipeline logistics, marine and rail freight, inventory optimization, procurement, and global supply chain integration.
Your expertise will be pivotal in ensuring real-time, efficient, and cost-effective movement of crude oil, refined products, chemicals, and LNG, integrating logistics operations with finance, trading, procurement, and refinery operations. This role requires a deep understanding of hydrocarbon supply chain execution, freight management, third-party logistics (3PL) integration, and SAP’s logistics suite.
What You Will Deliver
Architect and design logistics, transportation, and hydrocarbon supply chain solutions within SAP S/4HANA, SAP EWM, and SAP TM.
Ensure seamless integration between procurement, trading, finance, production planning, and logistics execution for Oil & Gas operations.
Develop and optimize inventory and supply chain planning strategies, ensuring cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.
Drive end-to-end freight and transportation management, leveraging SAP TM (Transportation Management) and SAP Yard Logistics for pipeline, marine, rail, and trucking logistics.
Oversee warehouse automation, tank farm management, and inventory optimization, ensuring compliance with industry-specific safety and environmental standards.
Lead the implementation of 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) integrations, ensuring seamless data exchange and operational visibility for oilfield services and downstream distribution.
Define and implement SAP Logistics Execution (LE) solutions, including inbound/outbound processes, refinery distribution, and terminal automation.
Architect solutions for real-time visibility into logistics KPIs, leveraging SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) and AI-driven insights for predictive maintenance and demand planning.
Optimize SAP MM (Materials Management), SAP PP (Production Planning), and SAP IBP (Integrated Business Planning) functionalities for improved hydrocarbon logistics execution.
Develop RFID-enabled inventory tracking, IoT-driven asset monitoring, and AI-enhanced logistics workflows.
Design global trade compliance solutions, ensuring alignment with customs regulations, hazardous materials transport laws, and carbon emissions reporting.
Implement route optimization, freight auditing, and sustainability-driven logistics planning solutions for energy supply chains.
Drive automation and AI/ML-based predictive logistics capabilities, improving fleet utilization, asset tracking, and supply chain resilience.
Ensure cybersecurity and compliance controls within logistics processes, protecting sensitive operational data and mitigating supply chain risks.
Work with cloud-native ERP deployment models, including SAP RISE with SAP and hybrid cloud logistics integrations.
Provide technical leadership in enterprise-wide logistics transformation initiatives, ensuring best-in-class solution design tailored to Energy business requirements.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in supply chain management, Information Systems, Engineering, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in ERP solution architecture, specializing in logistics, transportation, and supply chain management for Oil & Gas.
Deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA Logistics, SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management), SAP TM (Transportation Management), and SAP IBP (Integrated Business Planning).
Strong experience integrating logistics with finance, procurement, production planning, and external trading partners.
Hands-on experience with SAP Logistics Execution (LE), SAP Materials Management (MM), and Warehouse Automation solutions.
Experience in 3PL integration, API-driven logistics workflows, and advanced freight management strategies for pipeline, marine, and rail logistics.
Expertise in IoT, RFID, and AI-driven supply chain optimization tools for asset-heavy industries.
Strong understanding of cloud-based ERP logistics solutions, including SAP RISE and hybrid cloud deployments.
Ability to define cybersecurity strategies for logistics operations, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to translate logistics business requirements into scalable SAP solutions.
Proven experience working on large-scale SAP ERP transformation programs, including global logistics rollouts for energy companies.
Desired
Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Logistics, SAP EWM, SAP TM, or SAP IBP.
Experience with blockchain for supply chain traceability and digital twins in logistics.
Prior experience in hydrocarbon trading, fuel distribution, LNG shipping, and refinery operations.
Strong knowledge of SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) for logistics and AI-powered supply chain analytics.
Familiarity with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting and sustainable supply chain planning for emissions reduction
