We are looking for a Senior Solution Architect to help design and deliver secure, scalable, and cost-effective technology solutions across our fuel, EV charging and convenience retail business. You’ll focus on detailed solution design and technical architecture within specific domains such as consumer-facing applications, store/site operations, supply chain or payment systems.
This role is ideal for an experienced Architect who brings strong hands-on expertise, thrives in delivery-focused environments and is ready to take ownership of solutions for focused projects or components within larger products/programmes. You will work closely with technical leads, and delivery teams to turn business needs into robust digital solutions.
About bp
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.