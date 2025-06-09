Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for a Senior Solution Architect to help design and deliver secure, scalable, and cost-effective technology solutions across our fuel, EV charging and convenience retail business. You’ll focus on detailed solution design and technical architecture within specific domains such as consumer-facing applications, store/site operations, supply chain or payment systems.

This role is ideal for an experienced Architect who brings strong hands-on expertise, thrives in delivery-focused environments and is ready to take ownership of solutions for focused projects or components within larger products/programmes. You will work closely with technical leads, and delivery teams to turn business needs into robust digital solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Solution Design & Delivery

Design detailed, modular solution architectures that align with established patterns, roadmaps, and business needs.

Lead the solution design for small-to-medium initiatives or contribute to larger architecture workstreams.

Collaborate with engineering teams to ensure high-quality implementation aligned with architecture principles.

Deliver Solution Architecture artefacts including sequence diagrams, interface contracts, deployment models and integration flows.

Technology & Standards

Apply MACH principles (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) and cloud-native design approaches, ideally with AWS services.

Ensure foundational elements like security, observability, and integration are built into every solution.

Work within defined architecture standards, helping to evolve patterns and reusable frameworks.

Collaboration & Delivery Enablement

Partner with business and technology teams to understand requirements and define pragmatic solutions.

Support agile delivery teams by providing ongoing architectural guidance during implementation.

Translate architectural decisions into actionable technical designs and development tasks.

Compliance & Risk Management

Embed security and compliance standards (identity, encryption, data protection) in solution designs.

Identify risks and issues early, proposing mitigation strategies aligned with architecture governance.

Qualifications

Technical & Professional Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent experience.

At least 3–5 years in hands-on solution architecture or technical leadership roles.

Experience designing and delivering solutions using cloud-native architectures, ideally on AWS.

Proficient in Integration design patterns, API architecture (REST, event-driven), and microservices.

Good understanding of Architecture domains (application, data, infrastructure, integration and security).

Knowledge of DevOps practices and experience with CI/CD pipelines and agile delivery.

Solid grasp of architecture patterns and trade-offs, with the ability to perform solution analysis and present clear recommendations.

Experience in one or more relevant domains: Retail Site/Store systems, Payment processing, EV charging, Supply chain or Customer/Consumer facing applications (web/mobile).

Desirable

Exposure to technologies like IoT, RFID, Digital Twin, or Telematics is a plus.

Certifications such as AWS Certified Solutions Architect (preferred but not mandatory).

What Sets You Apart

Passionate about engineering excellence and continuous improvement.

Strong collaboration and communication skills with the ability to articulate architecture decisions clearly to technical and non-technical audiences.

A problem-solver who enjoys hands-on involvement and learning by doing.

Product and customer-centric mindset, with an eye for balancing innovation and execution.

Why Join Us

Shape digital experiences across the energy transition from fuelling to EV charging to retail convenience.

Work with a modern tech stack, experienced architecture teams and global delivery partners.

Learn and grow in an environment that values technical depth, autonomy and creativity

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.