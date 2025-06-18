Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Senior Solution Architect, you’ll be a key strategic and technical leader, responsible for guiding the architecture and design of scalable, secure, and resilient enterprise platforms. You’ll work across multiple squads and business domains to create solutions that align with business goals while championing best practices in cloud adoption, automation, and integration.

You’ll play a hands-on role in solving complex technical challenges, mentoring engineers, and shaping long-term platform strategy.

Be part of a high-impact, high-performing team of engineers and product managers, collaborating with technology and business leaders to shape the vision and execution of transformative data initiatives. Your work will contribute directly to meaningful business outcomes and drive innovation across the organization.

What You’ll Deliver

Architect and design enterprise-grade solutions aligned with platform strategy and business needs.

Identify and resolve complex technical challenges across customer engagements and internal teams.

Drive the development of new product features and platform capabilities.

Mentor engineers, establish coding standards, and promote architectural best practices across teams.

Translate business vision into comprehensive product and platform strategies.

Benchmark application performance and scale systems to meet growing demand.

Lead adoption of technical standards and architecture patterns across squads.

Own and oversee the application architecture of all major product components.

Collaborate across teams to ensure seamless delivery of technical solutions.

Evaluate emerging technologies and prototype solutions for future adoption.

Serve as a domain expert for application design, patterns, and architecture.

Provide hands-on coding support for proofs-of-concept, reusable frameworks, and application infrastructure.

Clearly communicate status, issues, and technical risks to stakeholders and leadership.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Technology, Engineering, or a related technical field.

Certifications:

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

Azure Solutions Architect Expert

TOGAF Certified

Essential Skills

Strong background in software architecture and systems engineering.

Proven experience collaborating with cross-functional teams in cloud and technical environments.

Excellent technical communication skills, including writing documentation and delivering presentations.

Strategic problem solver with the ability to manage business, product, and technical priorities.

Deep knowledge of cloud architecture (AWS and Azure), cloud security, networking, and automation.

Familiarity with modern architectures, including IaaS, PaaS, microservices, and serverless.

Experience with CI/CD, infrastructure automation, and DevOps practices.

3+ years in designing business applications and scalable system architectures.

2+ years working within cloud-based ecosystems.

Preferred Skills

Ability to influence architectural decisions through strong technical leadership and collaborative engagement.

Skilled at aligning team-level solutions with broader strategic platform goals.

Passion for mentoring and driving a culture of technical excellence.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

