Senior Electrical Engineer

Job summary

The Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England. The Project scope includes • delivery of a new CCGT Power, Capture and Compression (PCC) plant including a 275kV electrical connection to National Grid, • onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network and natural gas pipeline (OSBL scope) • two export pipelines and associated beach crossings, one from Teesside and one from Humberside to an offshore store where the CO2 will be injected via subsea manifold and injection facilities. The Lead Electrical Engineer will form part of the central bp project engineering team and will Lead oversight and verification across all project electrical scopes.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Key accountabilities include:

Support Execute RFP technical evaluations and selection of EPC contractors.

Develop and execute verifications plan for the Electrical discipline across all relevant project scopes.

Performance management of the EPC Contractors electrical design delivery.

Verification of detailed design deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with BoD and PCC Functional Specification.

Single point of contact in the NZT Project organisation for Electrical Engineering issues.

Performance management of the EPC Contractors electrical engineering delivery.

Electrical input to key multidiscipline decisions with ownership and accountability of all electrical related decisions.

Ensures bp Electrical Technical Authority is actively involved in the project and is consulted on technical issues as required.

Responsible for input to the preparation of electrical procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and performance management of the EPC contractors who will have overall accountability for procurement for the Project.

Accountable for ensuring issues and the discipline scope is managed, ahead of formal project reviews such as PHSSERs.

Managing list of engineering codes and standards (including Group Practices, Group Instruction for Supply, Engineering Technical Practices) relating to the electrical discipline

Identify and manage risks within the discipline and escalate to Engineering Team Lead and Engineering Manager as required.

Essential Education and Experience;

Degree in relevant Engineering discipline

Chartered and member of a professional body

Significant experience in relevant discipline engineering position covering electrical system design, equipment procurement and testing.

Deep discipline expertise with good track record of multi discipline integration

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing contractor performance and delivery.

Experience of FEED/EPC environment on major Projects.

Good understanding of UK regulatory requirements relating to electrical equipment design, procurement and operation.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Desirable Criteria;

Knowledge of Power Plant Design and Operation

Experience of high voltage power systems (275kV or 66kV) grid connections in the UK

Experience of brownfield electrical design and execution.

Experience of delivering Tier 2&3 decisions

Awareness of Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)

Experience with public electrical Grid and Transmission system operator interface management

Knowledge of Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance

Basic Knowledge of real time simulation and modelling of power systems using electrical software ( Digsilent power factory and ETAP or similar)

Leading a small team



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



