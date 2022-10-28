Job summary

Azule Energy is an Independent Joint Venture (IJV) created on 1st August 2022 which comprises the legacy assets of bp and Eni in Angola. bp and Eni are 50% shareholders of the company and each appoints three directors to the board. Assets include oil & gas (currently four FPSOs), LNG and solar interests. With a value of ~$14bln, Azule is one of the largest non-operated JVs in bp’s portfolio and is forecast to deliver substantial dividends for many years to come.

Azule has sixteen licenses (six operated) and is the third largest producer in sub-Saharan Africa with ~200 mboed Net, increasing to 250 mboed over the next 5 years. It has the highest acreage and second largest reserves (~2bn boe) in Angola with 20+ years of reserve life. Azule is equity accounted by both parent companies.

bp believes that Azule will bring substantial opportunities to progress future developments in Angola and the region, in particular:

Continue to support investment and growth

Create more efficient operations and optimise cash flows

Generate significant synergies and cost savings

The role of the Shareholder Team is to oversee bp’s interest in Azule with a view to ensuring sustained investment returns for bp over the short, medium and longer terms. This will be achieved through a constant focus on safety and commercial performance, while seeking to influence the company’s future direction based on an appropriate level of strategic risk and optionality, consistent with bp’s outlook and purpose.

About the role

As Separation & Transition Lead, you will have the critical role of ensuring smooth delivery of services by bp to Azule under the >120 Work Orders within the Service Agreement (involving ~100 bp staff), and agreeing appropriate interventions when required. Work Orders provide Azule with temporary capabilities not present in bp’s and Eni’s legacy Angola businesses (e.g. transactional accounting provided by GBS, technical support to FPSOs provided by bp Solutions). At the same time, you will need to monitor timely delivery of transition plans by Azule to allow closure of Work Orders and clean separation of bp teams. Success will entail Azule standing up fit-for-purpose, agile, cost efficient and low carbon solutions to replace parent company provision.

This is a project role which will come to an end in December 2023.

Your key deliverables will include:

Liaising between Azule management and bp leads delivering Work Orders to optimise delivery and resolve issues.

Managing delivery of the bp side of separation plans, overseeing systematic and timely transition away from bp service provision to stand-alone Azule capability and termination of Work Orders.

Ensuring that any requests for extensions to Work Orders are only considered in exceptional circumstances associated with safety or business criticality.

Identifying and address any issues arising in relation to timely separation and the establishment of robust capabilities in Azule.

Monitoring and report on bp Work Order costs charged to Azule, ensuring alignment with relevant budgets.

Identifying any risks to bp functions’ plans to eliminate stranded costs, working with Azule, bp functions and the stranded costs team in bp Finance as required to identify mitigations.

Who you will work with

The Shareholder Team will be dynamic, and our work varied and challenging. Your colleagues will be the Strategy & Risk Lead and the Finance & Reporting Lead. As the team comes together, I envisage significant overlap and collaboration across team members’ areas of accountability. You will also work with a wide variety of colleagues, both within bp (e.g. SMEs supporting Azule) and in Azule, including bp secondees.

About you

In addition to having a broad understanding of all elements of the Upstream business it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Transformation / change management experience

Programme management experience

Strong commercial acumen

Excellent networking, relationship building and influencing skills to be able to work across key functional stakeholders within bp and Azule Energy

Proven ability to lead delivery of work products and manage conflicting priorities and uncertainty

Portuguese language skills (desirable, not required)

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid maternal & parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!