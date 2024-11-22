Service Channel Coordinator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

As part of the Facility Services Team, the ServiceChannel Administrator is responsible for maintaining the work order request system (ServiceChannel) for facility management. Responsibilities include work order follow up, vendor compliance tracking and other duties as assigned.

The coordinator interfaces with internal partners, as well as contractors, providing guidance and direction on work order approvals and discrepancies, as well as fix any administrative needs. The position owns maintaining the integrity of the data within the facilities management system while also working to minimize any system downtime for a consistent experience and business delivery.

What you will deliver

Dispatches work order based on the compliance paper notices received from city/municipal.

Follows up on dispatched work orders ensuring work order completion and invoicing.

Handling issue lists using Excel.

Provides baseline training and mentorship to service providers on ServiceChannel applications including onboarding, compliance, insurance, and other pertinent information.

Reviewing work order requests for cost-saving opportunities.

Collaborate, communicate, and knowledge transfer within FS team members to maintain a flawless workflow.

Accurately capture notes & documents for work orders. Document them in the tool while speaking with the vendor/stores and following standard process.

Maintain technician Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for ServiceChannel provider application.

Set up of internal Team members in ServiceChannel. Build user access, maintain user information.

Supporting the creation of service provider access.

Level 1 for all system/application issues.

Work with ServiceChannel to resolve data discrepancies.

Experience & Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or higher

Experience

Customer service

Administration experience preferred

Comfortable to support in US shifts 5:30 pm to 2:30 am IST

Skills

Willingness to learning new skills and take on additional responsibilities.

Strong prioritization skills and can work independently.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Solid attention to details.

Very strong MS Excel and Access skills.

MS Power BI experience a plus.

Technically savvy and a self-sufficient when it comes to IT / software platforms.

You will work with

ServiceChannel.

Asset Management team - various project and contractor service information and needs.

Procurement - partnership to ensure contractor agreements are uploaded to systems and aligned with bp requirements.

HS&E - ongoing updates to any safety and regulatory requirements that will need to be incorporated into onboarding a new contractor.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.