Service Delivery Lead, Pay & Tax

People & Culture



HR Group



Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation under People & Culture, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp employees from several geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.The purpose of this role is to lead a team of individuals responsible for the delivery of specialist pay and tax services to bp employees across several regions including but not limited to the USA, Canada and Trinidad & Tobago, ensuring compliance at every level and adherence to internal and external policies, tax regulations and bp’s code of conduct.



Line management of up to 10 bp Pay and Tax Specialists which includes but is not limited to driving performance, managing efficiency, closing capability gaps, increasing motivation, and improving individual skill levels through bp’s performance management tools.

Lead operational service levels, timeliness, and quality of output to ensure high standards of accuracy, minimize financial risk to bp and its employees, and adherence to internal controls and policies.

Act as centralized point of contact on all pay and tax escalations for the locations you support. Take accountability to resolve queries with your team, collaborating closely with partner groups such as payroll, legal, benefits, and various business entities where needed.

Showcase delivery achievements by leading fact-based data driven conversations. Use metric trends and statistics to engage stakeholders to understand what we deliver and what our operations actualize through our technology portfolio and subject matter expertise.

Create, review, and update process documentation to ensure all functional, legal, and policy changes are clearly reflected in the team’s day-to-day working guides.

Accountable for the timely and accurate resolve of tax agency audits in partnership with external vendors and internal bp teams such as Finance and Legal.

Collaborate with other teams on M&A activity and assess the need for new state and local tax codes timely.

Working with our 3rd party vendors on the delivery of non-US payroll, ensuring high levels of

Monitoring of government legislative changes. Navigate and operationalize changes in partnership with other teams whilst educating internal and external stakeholders on any impacts and actions required.

Accountable for the accuracy of pay and tax related data provided to external vendors and jurisdictions.

Specific oversight of quarterly USA employment tax returns, timely remittance, and accuracy.

Monitor and research all tax related notices for locations which you are responsible and ensure timely resolve in partnership with appropriate teams or vendors.

Work with bp’s finance teams to ensure accurate pay and tax reporting, reconciliation, and controls. Providing research and evidence where called for.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

5+ years of experience with multi-location payrolls in the Western Hemisphere, specifically the USA, Canada and desired, Trinidad & Tobago including both pay and tax operational service delivery

Extensive operational payroll and tax experience, supporting a large population of employees (5000+) across multiple locations in the Western Hemisphere

Knowledge of payroll systems, (ADP Global View, ADP Streamline, Smart Compliance)

Able to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and deadlines

Experience working with 3rd parties on tax controversy resolution.

Prior experience leading a team across multiple locations and remote workers

Tax Compliance experience in the USA and Canada

Experience working directly with Tax agencies such as the IRS and CRA

Experience with international assignments or ex-patriate employee management.

Proficient in using CRM systems, like Salesforce.

Knowledgeable on HCM systems, like Workday.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.