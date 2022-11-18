Job summary

The Service Delivery manager will lead the customer operations for the US geography across a variety of functions across the Order to Cash and Service Operation journeys. The role includes managing the people (direct and indirect reports), partners and the process.

The Service Delivery Manager will be solely accountable for the delivery against agreed Service Levels indicated by the Key Performance Indicators linked to each

As a key member of the Customer Leadership team in India, the individual will be expected to contribute to and participate in the delivery of the strategy of the organization

Key Accountabilities:



Functional

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing Customer Facing Support Activities.

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO standards across the organisation.

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Proactively plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by leveraging technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Manage key contractors and supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP.

Support the development and implementation of policies, procedures and practices in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and industry best-in-class practices and global process standardisation.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

12-15 years post degree experience with minimum 8-10 years’ experience in an ITES environment

Minimum of 6 years of supervisory experience of which at least 3 years needs to be at a Manager of Manager level

Experience of managing Customer Service and/or Order to Cash will be an added advantage.

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.

Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Exceptional time management and organisational skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations.

Exceptional customer acumen, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong understanding of strategic initiatives and converting those into tengible action plans for the relevant region

Experience using SAP, Siebel and MS Office applications.

Strong problem solving and influencing skills, ability to manage conflicting deadlines by effectively delegating and utilising direct reports to ensure deliverables are met.

Customer Service Delivery Excellence - 5

Risk & Compliance Management - 4

Operations Management - 4

Business Performance Management & Reporting - 4

Project & Programme Management – 3

Leading & Managing Change – 4

Process & Quality Improvement – 4

Strategic Orientation & Global Awareness - 4

General Leadership & Decision Making – 4

People Management & Development – 4

Influencing Ability & Negotiation – 4

Service Management and Continuous Improvement