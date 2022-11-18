The Service Delivery manager will lead the customer operations for the US geography across a variety of functions across the Order to Cash and Service Operation journeys. The role includes managing the people (direct and indirect reports), partners and the process.
The Service Delivery Manager will be solely accountable for the delivery against agreed Service Levels indicated by the Key Performance Indicators linked to each
As a key member of the Customer Leadership team in India, the individual will be expected to contribute to and participate in the delivery of the strategy of the organization
Key Accountabilities:
Functional