Service Delivery Specialist- AspenTech

As a Senior Service Engineer, you will work with professionals, suppliers and partners worldwide, ensure operational integrity, and provide digital services enabling refineries in Europe and the US as they transition to an Integrated Energy Hubs(IEH).

Our Senior Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLAs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You provide expertise and recommendations on how to improve wider services delivered by other members of the Service Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business, and drive awareness of Service Engineering principles into the other Disciplines within bp

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as a leader with vision in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features to unlock value for bp

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Accountable for product audit, reporting and SOX compliance requirements.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects

Implement process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for digital products

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to critical issue where needed

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard methodology is shared across the team.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent (computer science, engineering, information systems)

Essential Experience and Requirements:

8+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams

Strong demonstrable experience with Aspen Tech and KBC products required, preferably with experience of products in Supply Chain.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level

Skills expected of a successful candidate:

Partner Management

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Risk Management

Service operations and resiliency

Configuration management and release

Agile Core Practices

Coaching

Collaboration

Mentoring

Technical Interviewing

Desirable Criteria:

Previous experience in managing a portfolio of 6-8 products.

Broad experience supplying and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments.

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments.

Hands-on technical knowledge working with Agile tools such as ADO to develop a proper delivery framework complete with boards, executive and working-level dashboards to ensure all work is tracked, dependencies understood and managed, and cross-team work adequately tracked.

Strong interest in Learner Mindset.

Strong inclusive leadership and people management

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

