Service Delivery lead

People & Culture



HR Group



Services & Solutions (S&S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.The purpose of this role is to lead a team of specialists within People & Culture (P&C) Services who deliver in-country stranded processes and GL operations; ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. The role provides a point of contact for P&C and the business managers for hire to retire in-country legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.This position is located onsite in our Houston office.



Team lead responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery team.

Represent the Regional Delivery centre to internal stakeholders in P&C and Local Country teams.

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets. Reviewing appropriate performance targets as required in line with business priorities.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed.

Ensures queries on policy / procedures are answered accurately, within the agreed timeframes and sign post to other teams as applicable.

Handle partner concerns in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA). Using experience and expertise to solve complex operational issues with solutions that will improve efficiency and cost.

Support individual projects which impact assigned area within the Regional Delivery centre, liaising with ER / IR and Legal teams.

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable, highlighting critical resources and activities.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Services and Solutions and broader P&C community.

Support the P&C Services Leadership Team with annual planning to gain agreement and implementation of plans consistently.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

2+ years of coaching and/or leading others and relevant shared service experience required

Prior experience of leading a team in a shared services environment in a multi-national organisation.

Customer Service Delivery experience across multiple countries and time zones.

Strong knowledge of bp’s global and local policies, systems and workday enabled process end to end; as well as assigned country processes and LFRs.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and P&C partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



