Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

The Service Design Lead will drive and connect all Service Design activities across projects, managing multi-disciplinary teams and be responsible for the quality of project deliverables. This person will be both hands on, deliver project work but also be comfortable providing design leadership. Act as an inspirational leader that really cares about developing Service Designers, whilst defining what Service Design means in bp.



You'll be an active member of the Service Design community to share knowledge, coach and mentor other service designers, develop innovative approaches to problem solving, and contribute to the evolution of the tools and methods of the practice.



Your Accountabilities

Working with the Service Design Director to define standard methodologies

Leading your business unit and projects in all things Service Design.

Use service design methods to solve complex business problems, think strategically about opportunities, and facilitate the creation of a shared experience vision

Input into and implement the processes and ways of working through which Service Design will be implemented.

Champion Service Design within the organisation, educating your partners and taking them on a journey to truly understand the value of service design

Be a key contributor in thought leadership around Service Design at bp.

Must possess ability to influence and impact partners

Strong content design and presentation skills

Enjoys contributing ideas and following through on team-based work

Understand qualitative and quantitative research methods and when to use them. Extensive experience of planning and facilitating user research, and analysing the data to provide practical insight

Knowledge and experience of a wide range of tools and methods, such as service design blueprints and personas.

Ability to dive into, and map the complex backstage capabilities such as Technology, People, Processes, and Policies

Ability to create engaging narratives that are used to help partners to empathise with the research insights, as well as to bring to life the target state customer and colleague experience

Able to confidently facilitate and lead workshops with both designers and project partners to create a shared understanding of the problem space, the users, and the end to end journey

Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives in the definition of solutions

Coach others in the approaches and mentality of Design Thinking to help accelerate the adoption of design within the organisation. Mentor other service designers to help them with their development

Ability to lead projects, as well as other service designers internally and externally

Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate should have experience working as a service designer with an in-house design team or at a design agency. Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes from project specific to discipline teams is also vital to the role. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design. Other skills required:





Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!