Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Job Profile Summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.

Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

Job Advert

The Service Design Lead is a key member of the Design discipline. You will promote Service Design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them, as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. Your role will be ‘hands on’ as an Individual Contributor, who is performing service design activities within a Discovery Squad.



You are someone who is passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader that cares about developing junior Service Designers, while actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our design practice.





Your Accountabilities

Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying and quantifying the value, and validating potential solutions with customers

Use service design methods to solve complex business problems, think strategically about opportunities, and facilitate the creation of a shared experience vision

Own and lead all service design activities for the squad, ensuring that the appropriate processes, methods and stakeholders are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business

Ensure that activities and team members are supported when it comes to conducting Service Design activities to gather insights, map journeys, ideate and prototype product solutions

Working with data – qualitative and quantitative – to inform all design decisions

Champion Service Design across the organization, educating, influencing and guiding stakeholders and partners

Coach and mentor other Service Designers within the organization.

Be an active contributor to the development of the Service Design practice, defining methods, standards, and ways of working

Driving a user-first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do. A passionate advocate of putting the user front and center with user-informed design decisions.

About you

Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate should have experience working as a service designer with an in-house design team or at a design agency. Experience of leading multiple teams across a range of large-scale projects would be beneficial. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design. Other skills required:

Be a natural leader in your field, an experienced practitioner, and a skilled team lead, in tune with industry trends and developments

Understand qualitative and quantitative research methods and when to use them. Extensive experience of planning and facilitating user research, and analysing the data to provide practical insight

Knowledge and experience of a wide range of tools and methods, such as service design blueprints and personas.

Ability to dive into, and map the complex backstage capabilities such as Technology, People, Processes, and Policies

Ability to create engaging narratives that are used to help stakeholders to empathise with the research insights, as well as to bring to life the target state customer and colleague experience

Able to confidently facilitate and lead workshops with both designers and product partners to create a shared understanding of the problem space, the users, and the end-to-end journey

Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives in the definition of solutions

Coach others in the approaches and attitude of Design Thinking to help accelerate the adoption of design within the organisation.

Have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels

Be an active member of the Service Design community to share knowledge, develop innovative approaches to problem solving, and contribute to the evolution of the tools and methods of the practice

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly. Many aspects of our employees’ lives are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.