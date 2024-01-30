Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.
Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.
The Service Design Lead is a key member of the Design discipline. You will promote Service Design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them, as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. Your role will be ‘hands on’ as an Individual Contributor, who is performing service design activities within a Discovery Squad.
You are someone who is passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader that cares about developing junior Service Designers, while actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our design practice.
Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate should have experience working as a service designer with an in-house design team or at a design agency. Experience of leading multiple teams across a range of large-scale projects would be beneficial. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in service design. Other skills required:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly. Many aspects of our employees’ lives are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
