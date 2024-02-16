Service Engineer - Payments

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

Service Engineers work in partnership with the Mobility and Convenience (M&C) teams to focus on customer experience and deliver technical solutions that enables increased business value for bp in current and new markets. These solutions provide the heartbeat that allows our stores to operate and provide the seamless customer experience that we are looking for to ensure they return time again. Ensuring that systems are operating to their maximum capacity drives availability of the right products at the right time, in the right place to delight bp’s customers.

Job description:

As a Service Engineer, you will be supporting activities of several applications and services within the Shared Services and Payments estate across Australia & New Zealand. This includes completing Lifecycle Management of our Payment estate, Terminals and Gateways. Will be working with our partners on incubation of ideas through to implementation, maintain (Incident & Problem Management), enhancements and change control through to Decommissioning and managing the performance of our Third-Party Vendors and their performance will be a key activity relating to the success of the Payment Services.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role, you will be:

Supporting and handling the entire lifecycle and delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience

Assisting with the development, testing, deployments, operations and ongoing improvements to digital payment products and services and solving and resolution of complex Payment issues and incidents

Focusing on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, Architects, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Support with the day-to-day delivery activities, including Incident, Problem, Change, Release & Major incident management, resilience planning and testing, vulnerability and risk management

Assist with the delivery of Payment-related projects, including hardware and gateway upgrades, migrations, and technology refresh, establishing and defining the project scope, objectives, and work

Work with service providers and vendor performance to meet operational integrity needs and act as an escalation point and to provide market solutions that optimizes usage and value be which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

What will you need to be successful:

Strong experience in scaled Service Delivery experience, handling software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams

Experience in working in the Payments space including Terminal support, knowledge of card transaction processing flows, payment gateways and backend processes

Proven Knowledge in modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’

Desired skills:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience – subject agnostic based on experience

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.