We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering Team and advance your career as a



Service Engineer – Power BI Developer

Innovation & Engineering is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Study, analyze and understand business requirements in context to business intelligence

Design, map and build multi-dimensional data models to shift raw data into meaningful insights

Utilize Power BI to build interactive and visually appealing dashboards, reports and charts

Develop strong data documentation about algorithms, parameters, models

Support the correct maintenance of the Data Catalogue

Perform detailed analysis on tested and deployed Power BI scripts

Run DAX queries and functions in Power BI

Support and participate in the Data Warehouse and DataLake development

Propose and support essential technical and strategic changes to improve current business intelligence systems

Support and troubleshoot already existing PowerBI reports, dashboards and applications

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in data specific roles and/or working with BI tools

Proficiency or familiarity with data science, business intelligence, and data analytics terms, processes, best practices and technologies

Experience with Cloud Platforms (especially AWS and AWS Redshift) is an advantage

Awareness of data integration, data warehousing, modeling, along with presentation tactics and concepts

Experience of working with databases, BI tools and BI systems

Ability to build rich dashboards and write DAX expressions in a secure way

Experience in Power-Query and M language programming

Ability to use SQL for querying and filtering for better results and performance

Knowledge of a scripting and programming language such as Python

Strong communication skills to bridge the Business and Technology teams and support Business Analysts with technical knowledge

Open minded personality to think out of the box to find the best possible solution for a business challenge

Willingness for continuous learning to grow into a Junior Data Engineer role

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested