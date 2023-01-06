Site traffic information and cookies

Service Engineer - Power BI Developer

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143163BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Innovation & Engineering Team and advance your career as a

Service Engineer – Power BI Developer
Innovation & Engineering is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:
  • Study, analyze and understand business requirements in context to business intelligence
  • Design, map and build multi-dimensional data models to shift raw data into meaningful insights
  • Utilize Power BI to build interactive and visually appealing dashboards, reports and charts
  • Develop strong data documentation about algorithms, parameters, models
  • Support the correct maintenance of the Data Catalogue
  • Perform detailed analysis on tested and deployed Power BI scripts
  • Run DAX queries and functions in Power BI
  • Support and participate in the Data Warehouse and DataLake development
  • Propose and support essential technical and strategic changes to improve current business intelligence systems
  • Support and troubleshoot already existing PowerBI reports, dashboards and applications
What You will need to be successful:
  • Proficiency in English language
  • Minimum 2-3 years of experience in data specific roles and/or working with BI tools
  • Proficiency or familiarity with data science, business intelligence, and data analytics terms, processes, best practices and technologies
  • Experience with Cloud Platforms (especially AWS and AWS Redshift) is an advantage
  • Awareness of data integration, data warehousing, modeling, along with presentation tactics and concepts
  • Experience of working with databases, BI tools and BI systems
  • Ability to build rich dashboards and write DAX expressions in a secure way
  • Experience in Power-Query and M language programming
  • Ability to use SQL for querying and filtering for better results and performance
  • Knowledge of a scripting and programming language such as Python
  • Strong communication skills to bridge the Business and Technology teams and support Business Analysts with technical knowledge
  • Open minded personality to think out of the box to find the best possible solution for a business challenge
  • Willingness for continuous learning to grow into a Junior Data Engineer role
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

