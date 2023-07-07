Service Engineer

Grade I Responsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, ensuring the timely delivery of services in line with agreed service levels and using basic technical capabilities to support fault resolution. Specialism: Operations Support.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Grade I
Job Summary:
Job Description:
A Discipline of technology service experts providing core engineering capabilities in service development, maintenance, testing, operations and ongoing improvement.
Primary activities will focus around delivery leading the development and focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.
To collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve sophisticated incidents, requests and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects. Service Engineers will also assure the safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed.
Take the lead to run resolution of incidents.
Take ownership for investigation, diagnosis and resolution of major incidents
Ensure progress assessment on major incidents, making appropriate interventions, advising and facilitating resolution activity. Ensuring appropriate escalation within resolution teams and service management at their discretion during a major incident
Manage the quality of communications to stakeholders ensuring that major incident communications are relevant, concise and timely.
Collaborate with Service Management teams to ensure that incidents, problems and changes are defined & understood to enable faster response to incidents.
Ensure alignment to major incident management process, accurate reflection of actions of major incident and problem records, and that changes to Configuration Items are recorded
Work as part of the team to ensure team performance
Manage the Service Performance and relevant reporting activities related to the services/products to help advance bp’s technology-related transformation drawing meaningful insights from data and supporting innovation and delivery of iterative solutions.
Protect, evolve, innovate, improve and optimize the services managed, the products offered and the overall customer experience.
Participate in the capacity as a citizen developer to develop no-code, low-code digital product to drive service automation in support of bp’s digitalization journey.
Contribute to community knowledge sharing and drive a culture of continuous improvement within your team
Build awareness of internal and external technology developments; manage the delivery of process and system improvements
6 to 10 years, with a minimum of 5 to 7 years of relevant experience
ITIL Core Process
Specialized in Major Incident Management, Problem, Crisis & Continuity
Service Design
Business Risk Management
Business Process Improvement
Requirements Definition & Management
Compliance and regulated environments
Agile team (Scrum / Kanban)
Dev ops / site reliability engineering
Information Security
Application Support
Performance Management
Service Level Management
Operational Support
Customer Service Support
ServiceNow development experience will be an advantage
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.