Service Engineer

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, ensuring the timely delivery of services in line with agreed service levels and using basic technical capabilities to support fault resolution. Specialism: Operations Support.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting service delivery through providing technical support to resolve incidents and investigate problems, ensuring the timely delivery of services in line with agreed service levels and using basic technical capabilities to support fault resolution. Specialism: Operations Support.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

A Discipline of technology service experts providing core engineering capabilities in service development, maintenance, testing, operations and ongoing improvement.

Primary activities will focus around delivery leading the development and focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

To collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve sophisticated incidents, requests and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects. Service Engineers will also assure the safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed.

Key Accountabilities

Take the lead to run resolution of incidents.

Take ownership for investigation, diagnosis and resolution of major incidents

Ensure progress assessment on major incidents, making appropriate interventions, advising and facilitating resolution activity. Ensuring appropriate escalation within resolution teams and service management at their discretion during a major incident

Manage the quality of communications to stakeholders ensuring that major incident communications are relevant, concise and timely.

Collaborate with Service Management teams to ensure that incidents, problems and changes are defined & understood to enable faster response to incidents.

Ensure alignment to major incident management process, accurate reflection of actions of major incident and problem records, and that changes to Configuration Items are recorded

Work as part of the team to ensure team performance

Manage the Service Performance and relevant reporting activities related to the services/products to help advance bp’s technology-related transformation drawing meaningful insights from data and supporting innovation and delivery of iterative solutions.

Protect, evolve, innovate, improve and optimize the services managed, the products offered and the overall customer experience.

Participate in the capacity as a citizen developer to develop no-code, low-code digital product to drive service automation in support of bp’s digitalization journey.

Contribute to community knowledge sharing and drive a culture of continuous improvement within your team

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments; manage the delivery of process and system improvements

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

6 to 10 years, with a minimum of 5 to 7 years of relevant experience

ITIL Core Process

Specialized in Major Incident Management, Problem, Crisis & Continuity

Service Design

Business Risk Management

Business Process Improvement

Requirements Definition & Management

Compliance and regulated environments

Preferred Criteria

Agile team (Scrum / Kanban)

Dev ops / site reliability engineering

Information Security

Application Support

Performance Management

Service Level Management

Operational Support

Customer Service Support

ServiceNow development experience will be an advantage



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



