Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Service Engineer

Service Engineer

Service Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076641
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

As  Service  Engineer  you  are  a  technology  service  expert  providing  bp  with  capabilities  in  the  definition,  and operation  of  critical  IT  services.  The role  uses  knowledge  of  both  traditional  concepts  and  site/software  reliability principles and operational support techniques.

bp operates a discipline based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Accountabilities

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

•Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

•Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

•Execute process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Education

Bachelor’s or master’s degree – subject agnostic based on experience

Experience

•Experience in  scaled  Service  Delivery  Roles  with  experience  managing  software  vendors  or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams

•Demonstrable  Knowledge  in  the  application  of  modern  Service  Delivery  methods  –  from  Site  Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery •Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’

•Stakeholder Management : Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other stakeholders, managing issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

•Financial Management : The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

Desirable criteria

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

•Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

•Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

•Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Why Join our team?

 

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

 

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

 

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

 

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

 

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp