Service Integration Lead - TSI

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
What you will deliver
Develop and sustain long standing relationships with master service agreements by providing clear vision and expectations
Assist with planning and developing the vendor management policy, program and procedures for bpTSI
Liase with vendors to assess the workflows, conduct quality checks and timeline adherence
Communicate with vendors for any workflow related concerns or escalations and support resolution for them including:
Establish standards and KPIs to assess the performance of the qualified vendors for delivery of services
Ensure the most competent and experienced leadership is provided to bp as proven performers
Promote challenging conversations to address key objectives and obstacles
Provide open and honest feedback to the vendors with consistent realignment on value delivery
Undertake strategic collaborative planning with bp
Ensure planning and preparations are undertaken for meetings for all programs
Conduct impact study as it applies to other programs and operations
Perform cross functional planning and scheduling
Seek efficiencies and opportunities to maximize and optimize resources and tools
Qualify cost savings and focus on reduction of cost by understanding impact of decisions and or project outcomes on strategies, operations, and budgets
Manage and track performance against the KPIs identified
Conduct periodic (Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly) review to ensure program alignments
Aim to reducing non-value work
Ensure continuous improvement through ongoing performance improvement plans and building a culture of continuous communication around lessons learned
Assist with the development and execution of key vendor risk management activities
Collaborate with internal business teams to rapidly identify key issues in complex situations and remove blockers. Consider different perspective to assess viability and impact of potential solutions and influence decisions
Undertake technical and/or business decisions based on an understanding of risk, which impact operations or results of a major project
Encourage peer and upward feedback to improve teamworking across the MSA and the business the work is being delivered with
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Degree in Mechanical Engineering
Must have certifications:
Preferred education/certifications:
Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent
Minimum years of relevant experience:
5-7 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical operations team or equivalent
Total years of experience:
8-15 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Proven experience with stakeholder management and overseeing workflow delivery as per the SLA
Knowledgeable in oil and gas facility equipment engineering, design and operations
Substantial understanding of contractor performance management
Ability to manage cost and forecast costings & budgets
Proven experience in executing service level agreements with various vendors
Developing and analyzing RFPs as required
Track record of holding others to account on technical quality assurance and control delivery
Understanding of operations work management and engineering deliverables critical for support of:
Turnaround repairs
Performance Standard improvements
Defect management
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Excellent written and oral communication skills
Efficient negotiation skills
You will work with
Vendors
Business Teams
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
