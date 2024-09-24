Service Integration Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

What you will deliver

Develop and sustain long standing relationships with master service agreements by providing clear vision and expectations

Assist with planning and developing the vendor management policy, program and procedures for bpTSI

Liase with vendors to assess the workflows, conduct quality checks and timeline adherence

Communicate with vendors for any workflow related concerns or escalations and support resolution for them including: Establish standards and KPIs to assess the performance of the qualified vendors for delivery of services Ensure the most competent and experienced leadership is provided to bp as proven performers Promote challenging conversations to address key objectives and obstacles Provide open and honest feedback to the vendors with consistent realignment on value delivery Undertake strategic collaborative planning with bp Ensure planning and preparations are undertaken for meetings for all programs Conduct impact study as it applies to other programs and operations Perform cross functional planning and scheduling Seek efficiencies and opportunities to maximize and optimize resources and tools Qualify cost savings and focus on reduction of cost by understanding impact of decisions and or project outcomes on strategies, operations, and budgets Manage and track performance against the KPIs identified Conduct periodic (Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly) review to ensure program alignments Aim to reducing non-value work Ensure continuous improvement through ongoing performance improvement plans and building a culture of continuous communication around lessons learned

Assist with the development and execution of key vendor risk management activities

Collaborate with internal business teams to rapidly identify key issues in complex situations and remove blockers. Consider different perspective to assess viability and impact of potential solutions and influence decisions

Undertake technical and/or business decisions based on an understanding of risk, which impact operations or results of a major project

Encourage peer and upward feedback to improve teamworking across the MSA and the business the work is being delivered with

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Must have certifications:

NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5-7 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical operations team or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-15 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Proven experience with stakeholder management and overseeing workflow delivery as per the SLA

Knowledgeable in oil and gas facility equipment engineering, design and operations

Substantial understanding of contractor performance management

Ability to manage cost and forecast costings & budgets

Proven experience in executing service level agreements with various vendors

Developing and analyzing RFPs as required

Track record of holding others to account on technical quality assurance and control delivery

Understanding of operations work management and engineering deliverables critical for support of: Turnaround repairs Performance Standard improvements Defect management



Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Efficient negotiation skills

You will work with

Vendors

Business Teams

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.