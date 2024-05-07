Service & Maintenance Offer Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Job Purpose

Support SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Marketing Manager to drive chanel part of Offer development and implementation, develop trade/mechanics Offer development and implementation and make sure the program efficiency against agreed critical metrics and adapt plans accordingly.

Understand customer insight & Castrol strategy, developing and landing seminar & digital platform & digital activity to support real execution on market by SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Activation Manager.

Work closely with the IWS Sales team to ensure smooth landing of part assigned Offer development and implementation program to drive channel part of Offer development and implementation, develop part of trade/mechanics Offer development and implementation and make sure the program effectiveness against agreed critical metrics and adapt plans accordingly.

Key Accountabilities:

Plans

Lead the development of SERVICE & MAINTENANCE/mechanics Offer development and implementation programs in seminar & digital activity & platform for market identification, KPI setting.

Work closely with SERVICE & MAINTENANCE activity manager to develop the detailed roll out plan with aligned the critical metrics.

Develop S2B2C model to energize WS owner gain more traffic to help Castrol gain more market share.

Execute

Deliver planned programs incl. channel offer, mechanics Advocacy and micro-marketing programs through consolidating inputs from brand team, and Sales network

coordinating with Digital Excellence team, Brand/Comms team and sales network to ensure its effectiveness and sustainability.

Work with agencies to develop and produce tools and contents for both SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Offer development and implementation program and Micro-marketing with the support from global offer development team

Manage the SERVICE & MAINTENANCE communities in IWS channel

Monitor

Define critical metrics and tracking system, supervise progress of initiatives vs agreed critical metrics

Monitor implementation of marketing plan, offer delivery and deployment of Offer development and implementation program and Micro-marketing with sales network

Monitor the progress of both SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Offer development and implementation program and Micro-marketing, and track the business return on investment delivery and adapt the plan accordingly

Participation in Digital product Management

Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

Experience

At least 5 years of trade marketing/channel management experience with FMCG, or auto related industries

Experience with generating customers insights and working to translate them into offer and programs

Experience handling and developing channel offers and marketing programs

Experience with digital platform like douyin/wechat program

Experience with CRM or loyalty programs

Analytical and with aim to succeed

Great teammate & good communication skill

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



