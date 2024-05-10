Service & Maintenance Offer Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Help those workshops who are cooperating with Castrol to generate more traffic and empower them to improve their service level via multiple & integrated digital solutions.

Build up standardized & replicable model of relevant digitalized solutions and promote the digitalized solutions to more workshops then formulate the high value-added offer to be differentiate with key competitors.

Lead the holistic planning of O2O business in IWS channel based upon business rationale & consumer insight, including but not limited to Douyin, WeChat Channels, Kuaishou etc.

Explore innovative marketing tools, optimize existing tools, and further improve the overall efficiency of channel offers.

Work closely with digital suppliers to provide instant feedback to workshops about execution details and direction to be improved.

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

3-5 years of O2O related marketing role experience, FMCG industry preferred.

Be innovative, and with strong capability of formulating marketing proposals.

Strong analytical capability and experience of insightful data analysis.

Great teammate & good communication skill, also willing to cooperate with cross-functional teams and fully leverage the resources of the whole organization.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



