Service & Maintenance Specialist, CCSA

We’re looking for a marketing leader capable of creating, leading and executing marketing initiatives within a region of countries in CCSA (Central, Caribe and South America) by influencing the respective distributors and by co-operatively growing the Castrol brand in both geographies. By being the country’s (or region) Marketing lead for Castrol, the Service & Maintenance Specialist will be responsible for growing market share and profit, managing the pricing strategy and the relevant portfolio, co-developing plans and analyzing data and customers, competitors and trends insights from the lubricants market together with distributors to improve performance of the Castrol brand ensuring distributor’s flawless execution in each country. It is within his/hers responsibilities to manage the marketing budget to co-invest with the distributor designing and developing local plans as well as implementing regional brand initiatives focusing on power brands growth, including relevant product innovation pipeline, insight-driven communication, promotions and activation programs that lead to great brand experience for consumers and customers.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic management of the region marketing agenda You will be able to propose, create and co-deploy activities aligned with business priorities to grow volumes and improve profit by ensuring corporate branding standards and guidelines are respected.

Support the delivery of volume targets per brand: together with the sales manager and the distributors, you will manage and supervise the execution of the marketing calendar.

You will guide and support your National Distributors with product brand strategy implementation, trade up strategies (improve product mix), offer development/customization, promotional design and ROI optimization, channel development, market research and competitive intelligence programs

By analyzing results and performance data, you will track distributor’s performance, manage correct product portfolio and pricing strategy and analyze market and competitor’s trends.

Manage and control of Variable trade marketing budget: Together with the National Distributor and the sales manager you will coordinate and approve the investment of the correspondent funds.

Ensure best in class communications: you will be in charge of delivering relevant and attractive product launches and marketing communications campaigns, including digital initiatives, to customers and end consumers, measured against strategic brand objectives and KPIs

Team Work: you will work proactively and persuasively with CCSA Marketing peers and NDs to strengthen marketing capabilities and effectiveness. Foster teamwork and share best practices within CCSA marketing team and distributors, in terms of trends, competitors, markets and consumers to deliver more accurate and up to date offers.

BP’s Code of conduct: you will act as a role model, particularly regarding values & behaviours and leadership expectations





ABOUT YOU

You’ll bring best in class Marketing experience not only in B2B and B2C activations, but also in terms of offline and online communications and initiatives, demonstrating disciplined executions and result/performance analysis.

You will take advantage of proven influencing capabilities by closely working with intercultural agencies and organizations with complex customer interfaces.

In this role, understanding customer insights, knowing about the market and having some sales experience is vital as they will lead you to the generation of relevant marketing programs and services tackling the different stages of the purchasing funnel, from awareness to loyalty, not only at customer level, but also with consumers and with mechanics.

Because you will be leading the region’s marketing agenda, it is expected that you know how to plan and manage brands and as a consequence, how to run a category, understanding market and business needs.

Nowdays, digital communication is a must, hence, you need to understand how to rightly execute campaigns by using offline and online initiatives combining the right ATL and BTL efforts.

Be relevant at the point of sale is very challenging when facing a large amount of competitors, therefore, you will have to develop and track a strong customer value proposition so you become the preferred brand within customers.

As you will have to work on a daily basis with many other internal and external stakeholders you need to be agile, recursive and proactive in managing communications and in influencing counterparties.

As a conclusion, we are looking for a team member that is Innovative, creative, passionate, that knows how to be a partner and is comfortable working in teams and that also has a problem solving thinking



WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



