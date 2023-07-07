Service & Maintenance Specialist

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for assisting in the implementation of marketing programmes for the business and, specifically, using sound marketing knowledge and experience to support the development of innovative products and brand offers, leveraging consumer and customer insights, supporting country plans and managing as per brand guidelines and policy.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

bp manufactures and markets lubricants – adding value through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

We are looking for a marketing leader to create, lead and perform marketing initiatives within a cluster of countries in Caribbean, Central & South America (CCSA), To influence the distributors and grow the Castrol brand!

This position will play a key role in growing market share and profit. Will manage the strategy, along with pricing and portfolio; co-developing plans, together with National Distributors, by analyzing data from customers, competitors, and trends insights from the lubricants market to improve brand’s performance, ensuring distributor’s flawless execution in each country.



Will handle the marketing budget to co-invest with the distributor designing and developing local plans. Will implement regional brand initiatives focusing on power brands growth, including relevant product innovation pipeline, insightful communication, promotions, and activation programs that lead to the best experience for consumers and customers.



Key responsibilities:



• Strategic management of the region marketing agenda: propose, create, and co-deploy activities aligned with business priorities to grow volumes and improve profit by ensuring corporate branding standards and guidelines.

• Supervise the execution of the marketing calendar: together with the sales manager and the distributors. This role will support the delivery of volume targets per brand.

• Brand strategy implementation: Guide and support the National Distributors (ND) with product trade up strategies (improve product mix), offer development/customization, promotional design and return on investment optimization, channel development, market research and competitive intelligence programs.

• Track distributor’s performance analyzing results: performance data, market and competitor’s trends to manage correct product portfolio and pricing strategy.

• Trade marketing budget: handle, control, coordinate and approve the investment of the correspondent funds.

• Ensure outstanding communications: in charge of delivering relevant and attractive product launches and marketing communications campaigns. Including digital initiatives, to customers and end consumers, measured against strategic brand objectives and critical metrics.

• Teamwork: work proactively and persuasively with Caribbean, Central & South America (CCSA) Marketing peers and NDs to strengthen marketing capabilities and efficiency. Foster teamwork and share the best practices within CCSA marketing team and distributors.



To make this happen, you should have:



• Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing or related fields.

• Minimum 10 years of proven experience, knowledge and understanding in B2B and B2C marketing activation, offline and online communications, campaigns, and initiatives combining the right ATL and BTL efforts.

• Influencing capabilities by closely working with intercultural agencies and organizations with complex customer interfaces.

• Demonstrating disciplined executions and result/performance analysis.

• A strong understanding of customer insights, knowledge about the market and some sales experience.

• Experience planning and managing brands, running categories.

• Ability to develop and track strong customer value proposition.

• The skills to work daily with many other internal and external stakeholders.

• Be agile, recursive, and proactive to lead communications and in influencing counterparties.

• Travel availability





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



