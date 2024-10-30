Service Manager – Supply Chain

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Demand & Planing Service Manager role exists to lead the timely and accurate delivery of the Demand Analytics, Supply Planning and Third Party Planning activities as described in the Service Level Agreement (SLA), which includes service, costs, quality and compliance. Provides support to the Supply Chain Process Lead in building sustainable capabilities within the Lubricants Europe GSC organisation as well as the development and implementation of the GBS Customer Function and Lubricants Europe strategy and plans.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Functional
Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Supply Chain services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements; relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing demand and planning related processes.
Supports the Regional Planning Manager in the establishment of a centralised planning process for Europe and helps identify and drive forward continuous improvement and simplification activities to drive efficiencies and cost savings across Europe Supply Chain.
Responsible for owning and driving the forecasting and planning processes for handling the supply of finished goods and critical raw materials across the European Supply Envelope.
Works with the S&OP Managers and Planning Manager for Europe Lubricants to ensure meeting forecast accuracy, forecast bias and inventory targets
Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.
Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO/ IATF standards accross the organisation.
Service Management and Continuous Improvement
Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals.
Proactively plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by demonstrating technology and RPA, continuous improvement initiatives, standard processes and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required.
Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Handle key contractors and third party supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP.
Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, escalated and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality service at all times, contributing this way to improving the overall customer experience
Leadership and Supervisory
Support the implementation of the Customer Function strategy within the organisation, as well as the different Transformation Programmes running in Lubricants Global Supply Chain area.
Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward employees.
Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent.
Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure adequate competency in performing Supply Chain activities..
Resource Management
Carry out resource management responsibilities for teams to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy.
REQUIRED SKILLS/EXPERTISE
Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.
8-10 years post degree experience with minimum 5 years experience in an Order to Cash or Supply Chain environment
Previous experience with the Lubricants SPU and relevant process understanding is an advantage.
Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.
Strong people leadership skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.
Exceptional customer acumen, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours
Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.