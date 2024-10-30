Service Manager – Supply Chain

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Demand & Planing Service Manager role exists to lead the timely and accurate delivery of the Demand Analytics, Supply Planning and Third Party Planning activities as described in the Service Level Agreement (SLA), which includes service, costs, quality and compliance. Provides support to the Supply Chain Process Lead in building sustainable capabilities within the Lubricants Europe GSC organisation as well as the development and implementation of the GBS Customer Function and Lubricants Europe strategy and plans.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Functional

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Supply Chain services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements; relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing demand and planning related processes.

Supports the Regional Planning Manager in the establishment of a centralised planning process for Europe and helps identify and drive forward continuous improvement and simplification activities to drive efficiencies and cost savings across Europe Supply Chain.

Responsible for owning and driving the forecasting and planning processes for handling the supply of finished goods and critical raw materials across the European Supply Envelope.

Works with the S&OP Managers and Planning Manager for Europe Lubricants to ensure meeting forecast accuracy, forecast bias and inventory targets

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO/ IATF standards accross the organisation.

Service Management and Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals.

Proactively plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by demonstrating technology and RPA, continuous improvement initiatives, standard processes and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Handle key contractors and third party supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP.