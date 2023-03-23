Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Service &amp; Maintenance Specialist

Service &amp; Maintenance Specialist

Service & Maintenance Specialist

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Mumbai
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146185BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.

We are currently looking for Service & Maintenance Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:

  • Establish a clear vision and plan for our offers and brands within the channel, leveraging knowledge about customers, competitors, and trends in the lubricants market as well as adjacent categories.
  • Work closely with brand marketers and sales to deliver optimized offers and programmes to customers to deliver volume, turnover, gross margin, and market share targets and maximize business returns.
  • Track progress and adapt plans annually to improve the return on investment from Service & Maintenance marketing initiatives and overall Route to Market choices for the business.

Role & Responsibilities:

  • Accountable for the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets for Commercial Vehicle Workshops (ITWS)
  • Helps develop the Service & Maintenance marketing plans for ITWS in line with marketing strategy
  • Responsible for development and deployment of CVP for ITWS and Fleet Offer
  • Developing and executing channel offers, promotions, and contests
  • Managing advocacy activities, and engagement platforms
  • Oversees regular reviews of effectiveness of programmes and directs changes to annual plans and programmes to optimize efficiency and effectiveness
  • Manage channels’ performance and the yearly marketing spends (ASP and CAPEX)
  • Will be actively involved in specific projects across channels in the SMR space to drive organization priorities forward.
  • Ensures accurate and timely delivery of all projects and initiatives
Experience & Qualification:
  • 5+ years of experience in Marketing / B2B and B2C marketing activation
  • Experience in disciplined marketing campaign execution
  • Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries
  • Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces
  • Lubricants experience desirable but not essential
  • Sales experience desirable
  • University degree in Marketing or related discipline

Apply Search all jobs at bp