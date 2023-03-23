Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Service & Maintenance Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:”

Establish a clear vision and plan for our offers and brands within the channel, leveraging knowledge about customers, competitors, and trends in the lubricants market as well as adjacent categories.

Work closely with brand marketers and sales to deliver optimized offers and programmes to customers to deliver volume, turnover, gross margin, and market share targets and maximize business returns.

Track progress and adapt plans annually to improve the return on investment from Service & Maintenance marketing initiatives and overall Route to Market choices for the business.

Role & Responsibilities:

Accountable for the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets for Commercial Vehicle Workshops (ITWS)

Helps develop the Service & Maintenance marketing plans for ITWS in line with marketing strategy

Responsible for development and deployment of CVP for ITWS and Fleet Offer

Developing and executing channel offers, promotions, and contests

Managing advocacy activities, and engagement platforms

Oversees regular reviews of effectiveness of programmes and directs changes to annual plans and programmes to optimize efficiency and effectiveness

Manage channels’ performance and the yearly marketing spends (ASP and CAPEX)

Will be actively involved in specific projects across channels in the SMR space to drive organization priorities forward.

Ensures accurate and timely delivery of all projects and initiatives