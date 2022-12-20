Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.



We are looking for a Service and Business Design Principal to lead our Service and Business Design discipline and join our fast-growing Human Experience Design (HXD) team to pave the way on what both Service and Business Design means for bp and really carve out how this discipline integrates with digital, cross-functionally. This person will define what it means to build outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems. This person will be an inspirational people-leader that really cares about developing and nurturing the careers of Service and Business Designers, and agencies, whilst defining the processes, ways of working and standards of what a Service or Business Designer does in bp’s digital design discipline.

As a discipline lead, you'll promote HXD standards and support the team in developing as the foundation for crafting cohesive experience. You'll support the leadership team in the nurturing and growth of the discipline including developing your organizational structure and hiring of the Service Design team. This role is responsible for defining and driving the medium to long-term strategy for how service and business design plays a role in the lifecycle of bp services and products.



You will be accountable for:

Lead business unit leads by supporting key projects, leading their teams and empowering them.

Support designers in the creation of service design blueprints, illustrated journey maps, concept designs, service experience prototypes, integrating accessibility requirements, empathy maps, and value proposition proposals, and all other service design outputs.

Define best practices in Service and Business Design and outputs and deliverable standards.

Shape the processes and ways of working through which Service and Business Design will be executed.

Oversee the career development and progression of designers and guide designers from various agencies.

Maintain the design skills matrix.

Leader in thought leadership around the Service and Business Design discipline.

Strong written and verbal communication skills as you'll be an expert communicator with educating your team and collaborators on all things service design.

Strategic thinker with the ability to bridge between the user and the business.

Deep knowledge of how information architecture (such as user flows, taxonomy, hierarchy etc.) and product design (UX/UI) is used within services and products.

Understanding of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basics tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios

Able to lead and bring together both BP designers and agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders.

Basic visual design and UX skills to be applied for playback decks/presentations, service blueprints and all other service design-based deliverables.

Confident at speaking and educating about Service Design and BP design initiatives both internally and externally.