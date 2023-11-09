Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



IT&S Group



The bpx energy ServiceNow Platform Owner will prioritize and oversee the activities of the ServiceNow Platform Squad, including operations and maintenance, enhancements, standards, and governance of our ServiceNow platforms. In addition, the ServiceNow Platform Owner will coordinate across the Technology organization and the bpx business to ensure diverse business and enterprise initiatives can be supported by the ServiceNow Platform. With ServiceNow platform leveraged across technology ecosystems, the ServiceNow Platform Owner is responsible to ensure the prioritization of support to those efforts and, more importantly, for the overall coordination, integrity, and governance of the ServiceNow platform.The bpx Energy ServiceNow Platform Owner, in collaboration with the Portfolio Owners and the Enterprise Architecture Team, will drive strategy for how ServiceNow in used to address critical business priorities within bpx energy. We need help becoming an “ServiceNow Shop” and effectively leveraging our investment in ServiceNow, while recognizing that ServiceNow may not be the fit-for-purpose answer for every solution.



Manage the ServiceNow Platform Squad by providing strategic direction and tactical prioritization, balancing the needs of the platform and the needs of the business for new capabilities.

Collaborate with Value Squads and the business elements they support to identify where to leverage ServiceNow capabilities to meet business needs and then to prioritize the delivery and sequence of ServiceNow initiatives.

Provide subject matter knowledge to the ServiceNow application and ability to implement modules and other third-party integrations and applications used within the environment to ServiceNow.

Transform business needs from the customer to tangible items within ServiceNow, from using modules available to the platform or creating new modules and direct and help complete detailed documentation for workflows and services implemented within ServiceNow.

Enforce technical governance and SOX compliance processes for the teams.

Assist our Enterprise Architects in the technical evaluation of demands for new applications and changes to existing applications, translating demands into an architectural blueprint.

Maintain standards & principles and support the relevant governance frameworks.

Provide technical leadership and guidance to a team of ServiceNow administrators, developers, and analysts.

Monitor and analyze ServiceNow performance metrics, identify areas for optimization, and implement improvements to enhance system reliability and user satisfaction.

Lead ServiceNow upgrade and patch management activities, ensuring minimal disruption to services and adherence to best practices.

Stay up to date with the latest ServiceNow features, functionality, and industry trends, and recommend innovations that can drive continuous improvement.

Strong knowledge of IT Service Management principles and best practices, with hands-on experience in designing and implementing ITIL-based processes using ServiceNow.

In-depth understanding of ServiceNow modules and functionalities, including SPM, Goals, OKR, ITSM (Incident Management, Problem Management, Change Management, Service Catalogue, and Service Level Management), IRM.

5-10 years of proven experience as a ServiceNow leader, including successful implementation and optimization of the ServiceNow platform in large-scale enterprise environments.

Experience leading various size team in the delivery of agile-based projects or portions of projects to meet defined requirements.

Continuous learning mindset, staying updated with the latest ServiceNow releases and industry trends.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with excellent presentation skills and the ability to design and execute detailed design workshops relevant to customer requirements.

Knowledge of overall project lifecycle methodology and discipline

Excellent analytical and communication skills; demonstrated ability to communicate at both the technical and executive levels.

Ability to work with large, distributed teams with diverse competencies, skills, and abilities.

Ability to work under pressure.

Liaises with platform and other third-party vendors.

Participates in Quarterly Business Reviews both internally and with the platform vendor.

Experienced with ITIL practices; promotes ITIL practices.

Experienced with Agile practices; promotes Agile practices.

Participates in policy compliance audits.

Ability to influence and provide thought leadership to stakeholders; build consensus among competing stakeholders.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $130,000 - $170,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



