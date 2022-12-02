Shah Deniz Compression POEM

Job summary

Would you like to join our team and support bp in leading the Project Operations Readiness & Integration (OR&I) Squad?

We are looking for Shah Deniz Compression Project Operations Engineering Manager (POEM)!

POEM will provide guidance to the Start Up of a major project through Start-up Manager. The successful candidate will provide technical support and operating guidance for equipment and systems prior to and after handover from Project to Production Organisation within P&O. This includes accountability for operations support contracts, assurance on completion of risk management studies and action closure, handover of engineering information (data and documents), recruitment of engineering staff per plan, and integration of project into regional activity planning processes. The incumbent will be responsible within an upstream major project for providing operations input to the engineering and design of the project, project managing delivery of operations readiness and leading the safe, efficient and reliable startup of that Major project.

Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.



Key accountabilities

Develop, implement and deliver the Operations Readiness Plan for a specific Major Project

Provide recommendations to the production forecasting process, particularly relating to TAR/Inspection Philosophy & logistics

Lead operations team input to this process ensuring OE assumptions are sound and realistic based on current operating assumptions / data

Work with the Project Lead Engineers & EPC Contractor during the detailed design, construction & commissioning of the topsides/utilities systems to ensure that operations, maintenance and reliability of equipment and systems progresses in-line with the projects stated Operating Efficiency (OE) target

Support the development of the Safety Case, or equivalent, and lead development of Operate-phase performance standards

Accountable for mapping relevant performance standards to the Ops Support Team ready for operate phase

Lead interface with regional logistics team to ensure logistical support is in place for the new facility in a timely fashion and the regional logistics teams understand project timeline and requirements

Manage handover of engineering information (data and documents) required for operations support in accordance with requirements of Information Handover Specification and Engineering Information Hub Risk Champion for Operations Delivery line

In the latter stages of Execute provide representation of Area Risks at Area Production Manager (APM) Table and ensure risks that may affect operations are regionally communicated

Play active role in Projects Vulnerability management process to ensure issues are addressed or handed over to Production from Projects Organisation appropriately

Accountable for technical approval of operations procedures (as per Production organisation role profile) and Safety Override Risk Assessment (SORA), Competency Management Assurance System (CMAS)guides etc.

Establish planning and activity scheduling process and align with Regional processes ensuring seamless integration to region processes for planning, activity scheduling, work management and subsequent execution.

Support the Projects Management of Change processes and ensure impact to operations of any change is communicated

Assess proposed changes for compliance and impact on region stakeholders, forecast OPEX or OE

Other responsibilities as described for Facilities Support Squad (FSS) Leader once project transitions to Operate Phase

In this role, we have the following requirements

University degree in Engineering

Proven track record of strong leadership and stakeholder management experience

Operations senior leadership experience in site or technical role

Extensive technical understanding of engineering with demonstrable experience in engineering management, engineering systems design, and delivery

Proven ability to demonstrate practical and applied knowledge of upstream and regional engineering standards and practices related to the industry.

Proven track record of integrate work in multi-functional teams

Effective interpersonal skills and ability to communicate at all levels of the organization

Provide coaching, mentoring and supervision to less experienced personnel

Desirable criteria

Working towards chartered engineer or licensed professional engineer

If you think you have the right skills and happy to be part of diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!

