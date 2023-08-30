Share Plans Analyst (Employee Shares & Rewards)

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of consistent and efficient reward and/or benefits frameworks, policies, processes and advice by carrying out proactive administration and analysis in order to support with organisational objectives and reward/benefit priorities.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Support the delivery of global equity operation activities

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of equity operation processes and projects

Provide analytical and operational excellence

Ensure consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our equity operations processes and projects

Ensure alignment to all internal and external policies, principles, and processes

Support operational delivery of any new or updated global equity programs and projects

Key Accountabilities

Processing approvals for the launch of plans, issuance of shares.

Working with internal and external teams to ensure legal due diligence and tax due diligence is in place to operate share plans globally

Delivering grants and releases for all-employee and discretionary plans

Distributing of payroll reports when shares are released to the relevant global payroll coordinators

Preparing ad-hoc and scheduled reports requested by the businesses

Supporting team administration including filing, meeting bookings, scanning and document management

Assisting with the annual all-employee plan launches

Being a point of contact for HR teams to address any share plan queries they may have

Essential Education:

At least grade C or equivalent in GCSE Maths

Essential experience and job requirements:

Good working knowledge of MS Excel – lookups, basic formula

Strong analytical and numeracy skills including proven experience in administering HR data and reporting

Strong process improvement proficiency and rigorous attention to detail

Good project and relationship skills and experience of working with client stakeholders

Good working knowledge of MS Word and MS PowerPoint

High level of organization and a structured approach to work

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Fluent in English

Desirable Criteria

Awareness of employee share plans

Experience within a Reward function or similar

Experience in data analytics and reporting

Experience in process improvement and enhancement

Experience in project management and delivery

Strong ‘One Team’ behaviours

Awareness of issues arising from data compliance and privacy requirements

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. Possibility to join our social communities and networks. Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package. And many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Employee Rewards, Employee Rewards Programs, Rewards Programs, Reward Strategies, Reward Systems, Total Rewards



Legal Disclaimer:

