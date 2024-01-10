This role is eligible for relocation within country

HSSE Group



Responsible for providing assistance with fire-related and technical development, maintenance and implementation of crisis and continuity management (CCM) and emergency response (ER) plans, procedures and systems using basic technical capabilities, while maintaining equipment and apparatus and providing response and recovery capability.



The Shift Battalion Chief acts as a team lead for ~30 emergency responders on their shift emergency response team. He/She is the on-scene incident commander for all declared emergency incidents which occur during his/her shift and is responsible for directing the activities of the refinery emergency response teams during fires, releases, spills, personnel rescue situations, etc.. Prompt and accurate decisions must be made in various high impact emergencies. The position has a broad scope of responsibilities ranging from training & emergency preparedness to regulatory compliance. Potential extensive physical demands are present during training and emergency responses.

Team lead for ERT.

On-scene incident commander during emergencies which occur on shift.

Understanding and operation of specialized fire protection systems.

Understanding and supervision (ICC) of work pertaining to Fire Protection Systems.

Partners with Shift Super to ensure minimum staffing levels are in place for emergency response, including firefighting, rescue team, and HazMat team.

Reviews/approves rescue plans for confined space entry and working at height.

Reviews/approves planned outage of fire protection on shift (e.g., disabling fire protection systems), and implementation of mitigation plan.

Creates/reviews/updates emergency response standard operating procedures, pre-plans, policies, and guides.

Leads efforts to determine/pinpoint sources of odor complaints; drive corrective actions.

Plans/coordinates/directs training and drills for emergency response teams, etc.

Responsible for maintaining response equipment readiness.

Auditing and assessment of fire protection capabilities of buildings and refinery process units

Leading, auditing and assessing area evacuation and emergency response drills (live and tabletop).

Interfacing with regulatory agencies such as DOE, USCG, Municipal Fire, Law Enforcement, etc.

Adherence to the site’s Operating Management System responsibilities

Assure conformance to applicable standards identified in NFPA codes, BP specifications, and other relevant regulatory agencies.

Maintain readiness of personnel and equipment.

Continued development of firefighter capabilities.

Manage firewater system.

Education Required · Completion of High School diploma or equivalent · Advanced Exterior Firefighter (outlined in NFPA 1081) or equivalent · 40 Hour Hazwoper Technician training or NFPA 472 Technician · EMT State License or ability to obtain within 6 months. · Instructor 1 certification or ability to obtain within 1 year. Preferred · Safety Officer certification · High angle technical rescue certification. · CDL – Commercial Driver’s License · FEMA Courses/Certifications: IS-100 Introduction to Incident Command System certificate; · FEMA IS-200 ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents certificate; · FEMA IS-300 ICS Incident Commander certificate · FEMA IS-700 National Incident Management System (NIMS), Introduction certificate; · FEMA IS-800 A National Response Plan (NRP). Successful candidate will likely already have completed these courses and certifications, but if not, would be required to complete immediately if selected. Experience Required · 5 years of refinery/petrochemical experience · 5 years of firefighting experience · Emergency response leadership experience Preferred · 5 years industrial firefighting experience. · Process Operations experience and/or high level of mechanical aptitude · Understanding of OSHA regulations concerning HazMat Operations, respiratory protection, and Confined Space Entry · Oil spill protection, containment, and clean-up strategies · Knowledge of ICS/Incident Command Structure. · IMT/Incident Management Team experience. Physical Demands · Ability to pass a Firefighter physical examination conducted by Cherry Point Medical Department · Must be able to lift at least 50#s. · Bending, stooping, kneeling as needed. · Climbing of steps and ladders. · Lifting heavy loads (hoses & devices etc.) · Ability to work shift schedule rotating from days to nights frequently (5-2 Schedule), which at times includes holidays.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($90K-$135K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.