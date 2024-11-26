Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Shift Battalion Chief serves as the tactical response leader for approximately 30 emergency responders on one of four rotating emergency response teams. This role acts as the initial on-scene commander for all emergency incidents occurring during the assigned shift, directing refinery emergency response teams in critical situations such as fires, hazardous material releases, spills, and personnel rescues. The Shift Battalion Chief collaborates closely with the designated refinery shift supervisor, who serves as the initial incident commander. The role requires prompt, precise decision-making in high-stakes emergency scenarios. Additionally, the position encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including training, emergency preparedness, and regulatory compliance, with potential for extensive physical demands during training exercises and active emergency responses.



Essential Functions/ Key Accountabilities:

Serves as the tactical response leader for the assigned shift’s emergency response team.

Acts as the on-scene commander for all emergencies occurring during the shift.

Understands and operates specialized fire protection systems, with supervisory responsibilities for related work under the Incident Command System (ICS).

Collaborates with the Shift Supervisor to ensure minimum staffing levels for firefighting, rescue, and HazMat teams.

Reviews and approves rescue plans for confined space entries and high-elevation work.

Evaluates and authorizes planned shutdowns of fire protection systems, ensuring mitigation plans are in place.

Develops, reviews, and updates emergency response standard operating procedures, pre-plans, policies, and guidelines.

Leads investigations to identify sources of odor complaints and drives corrective actions.

Plans, coordinates, and directs training exercises and drills for emergency response teams.

Ensures all emergency response equipment is ready and operational.

Audits and assesses fire protection capabilities of buildings and refinery process units.

Leads and evaluates area evacuation and emergency response drills, including both live and tabletop exercises.

Upholds all responsibilities outlined within the site’s Operating Management System.



Key Challenges and Complexities:



1. High-Stakes Decision-Making

Challenge: Making rapid, high-impact decisions in unpredictable and often hazardous situations, where outcomes directly affect the safety of personnel, equipment, and the environment.

Complexity: Balancing immediate tactical needs with long-term strategic objectives while remaining calm under pressure.



2. Coordination Across Multiple Teams and Agencies

Challenge: Leading a multi-disciplinary team while coordinating with other departments, external emergency services, and regulatory agencies.

Complexity: Navigating varying protocols and response procedures among internal teams and external agencies, requiring clear, adaptable communication and strong collaboration.



3. Technical Expertise in Fire Protection Systems

Challenge: Managing and operating specialized fire protection and safety systems within a complex industrial setting.

Complexity: Requires in-depth technical knowledge to troubleshoot and supervise advanced systems, ensuring regulatory compliance and effective response to emergencies.



4. Risk Assessment and Incident Command

Challenge: Serving as the initial on-scene commander with responsibility for quick assessment and containment in situations that can rapidly escalate.

Complexity: Balancing the need for aggressive action with safety protocols, often with limited information and high-pressure circumstances.



5. Regulatory Compliance and Documentation

Challenge: Ensuring all emergency response actions align with strict regulatory standards and maintaining detailed records for audits and inspections.

Complexity: Requires a thorough understanding of regulations and meticulous attention to detail to avoid compliance issues, particularly in a refinery setting where standards are stringent.



6. Emergency Preparedness and Staff Training

Challenge: Designing, implementing, and evaluating training programs that prepare teams for high-risk scenarios and keep skills sharp.

Complexity: Creating realistic, varied drills that address diverse scenarios while adjusting to team members’ varying experience levels and identifying areas for improvement.



7. Equipment Readiness and Resource Management

Challenge: Maintaining readiness of essential emergency equipment and managing resources efficiently.

Complexity: Anticipating equipment needs and troubleshooting issues with limited downtime, often requiring swift prioritization to avoid interruptions to emergency readiness.



8. Physical and Mental Demands

Challenge: Performing physically demanding tasks during both training and active incidents while maintaining mental acuity for strategic decisions.

Complexity: Balancing the physical intensity with the need for focused, clear decision-making, particularly in high-heat, hazardous conditions.



Education:

Required

Completion of High School diploma or equivalent

Advanced Exterior Firefighter (outlined in NFPA 1081) or equivalent

24 Hour Hazwoper Technician training or NFPA 472 Technician

EMT State License or ability to obtain within 6 months.

Instructor 1 certification or ability to obtain within 1 year.

Preferred:

Incident Safety Officer certification

High angle technical rescue certification.

Emergency Medical Technician certification

Instructor 1 certification

FEMA Courses/Certifications: IS-100 Introduction to Incident Command System certificate;

FEMA IS-200 ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents certificate;

FEMA IS-300 ICS Incident Commander certificate

FEMA IS-700 National Incident Management System (NIMS), Introduction certificate;

FEMA IS-800 A National Response Plan (NRP). Successful candidate will likely already have completed these courses and certifications, but if not, would be required to complete immediately if selected.

Experience



Required:

5 years of refinery/petrochemical experience or equivalent experience

5 years of firefighting experience

Emergency response leadership experience

Preferred:

5 years industrial firefighting experience.

Process Operations experience and/or high level of mechanical aptitude

Understanding of OSHA regulations concerning HazMat Operations, respiratory protection, and Confined Space Entry

Oil spill protection, containment, and clean-up strategies

Knowledge of ICS/Incident Command Structure.

IMT/Incident Management Team experience.

Skills/Competencies:



Required

Strong Leader

Clear & Effective Communicator

Deep Safety Culture

Critical Thinking Skills

Understanding of Risk Management Practices

Thorough organization

Partnering and Team Working

Progressive mindset

Thrives under pressure.

Adaptability & Problem Solving

Understanding of Health, Safety, and Environmental policies

Microsoft Office Skills

Preferred

Proficient and confident in leading field and classroom emergency response related training.

Detailed knowledge in the application of applicable regulatory standards such as OSHA/WISHA/NFPA

Excellent computer skills and ability to work in multiple applications to include Microsoft Office Suite, Teams, OneMap, Meridium, Action Tracking systems, Maximo, CTM, etc.

Physical Demands

Ability to pass a Firefighter physical examination conducted by Cherry Point Medical Department

Must be able to lift at least 50#s.

Bending, stooping, kneeling as needed.

Climbing of steps and ladders.

Lifting heavy loads (hoses & devices etc.)

Ability to work shift schedule rotating from days to nights frequently (5-2 Schedule), which at times includes holidays.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $148,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



This role is a safety sensitive position. Post-offer candidates must submit to and pass pre-employment drug testing, which screens for prohibited substances, including marijuana and Cannabinoids (CBD). Visit https://exploreyourbenefits.com/ for more information about the bp US Drug & Alcohol Misuse Policy.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.