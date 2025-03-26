Shift Fire Chief (Rotating Shifts)

Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Shift Fire Chief is the on-scene incident commander for all declared emergency incidents which occur during their shift. This role is responsible for directing the activities of the refinery emergency response teams during fires, releases, spills, personnel rescue situations, etc., (all declared emergency incidents). Prompt and accurate decisions must be made in life threatening and potentially high dollar loss emergencies. The position has a broad scope of responsibilities ranging from training to emergency preparedness to regulatory compliance. Extensive physical demands are present during training and emergency responses.

This position, along with other fire chiefs, is accountable for the fire department during their assigned shift. This includes implementing minimum staffing policies. Additionally, the Shift Fire Chief is accountable for providing guidance to the emergency services and Security Superintendent on strategic planning needs.

On-scene incident commander during emergencies which occur on shift (On Call Responsibilities)

Provides day-to-day supervision to Fire Inspectors.

Understanding and operation of specialized fire protection systems.

Changing of work and work permits pertaining to Fire Protection Systems.

Partners with Shift Manager to ensure minimum staffing levels are in place for emergency response, including firefighting, rescue team, and HazMat team

Reviews/approves rescue plans for confined space entry and working at height

Reviews/approves planned impairment of fire protection on shift (e.g., disabling fire protection systems)

Monitors and manages health of the fire water system

Creates/reviews/updates emergency response standard operating procedures, pre-plans

Leads efforts to determine/pinpoint sources of odor complaints; drive corrective actions

Plans/coordinates/directs training and drills for emergency response teams, operational teams, etc.

Successful management of emergency response capabilities during construction of WRMP and start-up

Continued development of firefighter capabilities

High school diploma or equivalent.

5 years of refinery/petrochemical experience or 7 years as a firefighter or equivalent.

3 years of progressive supervisory or administration experience in firefighting services.

Bachelor's degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field.

Experience with incident command systems and fire investigation techniques.

Advanced certifications such as Fire Officer or related fields.

FEMA Courses/Certifications: IS-100 Introduction to Incident Command System certificate; FEMA IS-200 ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents certificate; FEMA IS-700 National Incident Management System (NIMS), Introduction certificate; FEMA IS-800 A National Response Plan (NRP), Introduction certificate; FEMA IS-00139 Exercise Design; FEMA IS-00240 Leadership and Influence.

40 Hour Hazwoper Technician training, NFPA 472 Technician, or equivalent.

40 Hour Confined Space and High Angle rescue training, or equivalent.

Excellent computer skills and ability to work in multiple applications to include Microsoft Office Suite, Action Tracking systems, Supply Chain Management, Work Processes for work notifications and tracking.

Successful candidate will likely already have completed these courses and certifications, but if not, would be required to complete the following immediately if selected.

Firefighter I and Firefighter II Certifications by the IN State Firefighter Training Systems or equivalent (i.e. same type and level of certifications from an approved training institution example TEEX Leadership/Officer course)

Instructor I Certification by the IN State Firefighter Training Systems, or equivalent from an approved training institution.

Strategy & Tactics certification by the IN State Firefighter Training Systems or equivalent (i.e. same type and level of certification from an approved training institution example TEEX Leadership/Officer course)

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



