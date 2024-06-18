This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energieorganisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Voor onze raffinaderij in Europoort zijn we op zoek naar een:

Shift Fire Commander

In deze rol ga je een belangrijke bijdrage leveren aan de fysiek veilige werkomgeving binnen bpRR door het garanderen van een professionele industriële brandweerzorg. Dit is zowel op het niveau van de incidentpreventie als de incidentbestrijding.

In deze rol ben je verder verantwoordelijk voor:

De uitvoering van controle op preventieve voorzieningen en repressieve taken op brandweergebied, welke voldoen aan wet- en regelgeving en bpRR beleid.

Mede adviseren voor voldoende preventieve voorzieningen en repressieve middelen;

Een effectieve bestrijding van calamiteiten bij bp Raffinaderij Rotterdam;

Het voorkomen en beperken van incidenten;

Het verlenen van eerste hulp bij ongevallen;

Het verlenen van service in het eigen vakgebied, zoals lekkages en specifieke gasmetingen;

Leiding geven tijdens repressieve inzet;

Waarborgen van veiligheid bij trainingen.

Het zorgdragen voor de brandveiligheid

Het zorgdragen voor het verbeteren van veiligheidsaspecten

Wie ben jij en wat breng jij mee?

Technische opleiding op MBO 3 niveau of hoger

Minimaal 5 jaar ervaring in een vergelikbare functie aangevuld met ervaring t.a.v. leidinggevende tijdens calamiteiten

Minimaal het diploma Bevelvoerder Industrie of gelijkwaardig

Ervaring als brandweer instructeur

EHBO Diploma

AED Cerficaat

VCA VOL

Gaspakdrager

Voertuigbediener

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten en solliciteer via de website. Mocht het solliciteren niet lukken via de website, stuur dan jouw sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres. Wil je meer weten kan je hem altijd bellen op onderstaand nummer.

Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.