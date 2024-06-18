Job Family Group:HSSE Group
Wij zijn een internationale energieorganisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Voor onze raffinaderij in Europoort zijn we op zoek naar een:
Shift Fire Commander
In deze rol ga je een belangrijke bijdrage leveren aan de fysiek veilige werkomgeving binnen bpRR door het garanderen van een professionele industriële brandweerzorg. Dit is zowel op het niveau van de incidentpreventie als de incidentbestrijding.
Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten en solliciteer via de website. Mocht het solliciteren niet lukken via de website, stuur dan jouw sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres. Wil je meer weten kan je hem altijd bellen op onderstaand nummer.
Mart Grootenboer
📞:+316 517 696 33
📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com
