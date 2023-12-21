Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Whiting Refinery Shift Manager is accountable for the overall safe, compliant, reliable execution of the refinery production plan. The Shift Manager leads one of four on-shift teams each consisting of 9 Shift Supervisors and approximately 100 operations staff (Outside Operators and Operations Specialists) to deliver excellence in execution and continuous improvement. The Shift Manager is also accountable for capability development of their team and implementation of the operations model.The Shift Manager is a member the operations leadership team and the refinery extended leadership team; this individual must be a strong leader within the operations department and be able to lead with influence across other refinery functions & departments. This role works on a 2-3-2 rotating shift schedule and includes nights, weekends, and holidays according to the shift schedule. Additional coverage for vacations, leaves of absence, and high intensity work periods will be required and is subject to the Whiting Additional Compensation policy.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for tactical execution of the refinery production plan, maintaining clear lines of communication with Production Planning, Asset Teams, Maintenance, and functional support teams to resolve conflicting priorities.

Accountable for performance results of their shift, developing improvement plans where needed.

Injuries, LOPCs, process safety events, compliance deviations, production targets, product quality metrics, etc.

Ensuring their crew's compliance with refinery policies, practices, and procedures. Driving corrective action and gap closure as necessary

Visible leader in the field, engaging in field conversations, self-verification, coaching, and mentoring of operators, crafts, contractors, and supervision.

Assumes role of Incident Command during emergencies and incidents until a formal Incident Management Team is activated. Ensures emergency response protocol is followed.

Creates and nurtures a culture of teamwork, learning, communication, and integrity. Acts a role model for bp's value system "Who We Are" and takes ownership of developing a high functioning team.

Works collaboratively across all 4 shift teams to ensure adequate coverage of 24/7 operations positions is maintained at all times including coverage for holidays, weekends, TARs, and high intensity work periods.

Prior working knowledge of refinery operations and processes is required including understanding of refinery feedstocks, products, and unit operations.

Essential Experience and Education:

Prior experience in a superintendent-level position with a proven record of leadership and people management skills - able to inspire, coach, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams

Prior knowledge of health, safety, and environmental programs and requirements

Experience with refinery operations model and OMS 5.3

Demonstrated ability to perform multiple time sensitive tasks in parallel while managing shifting priorities - strong ability to delegate.

Demonstrated ability to energize and motivate others, act decisively, and deliver performance results

Without engineering degree: 10 years of refinery operations or direct operations support experience required. 5 years of supervisory experience required with multiple operational units preferred



Desirable Criteria:

With engineering degree: 5 years of operations or direct operations support experience required. Prior supervisory experience preferred.



Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.