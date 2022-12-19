Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Shift Supervisor is responsible for the safe handling of bulk fuels and additives received, stored and distributed at the Hemel Hempstead fuel terminal, in line with appropriate BP safety standards and legislation. The Shift Supervisor leads the shift, including operational and security staff. During the absence of the line manager the Shift Supervisor is the competent person on site.

Hemel Hempstead Terminal is operated by bp Terminals & Pipelines, which in turn is part the global bp Refining, Terminals & Pipelines business. The terminal imports bulk fuel via pipeline and exports via road tankers to filling stations. Products handled include diesel, gasoline and ethanol. The terminal is an upper tier CoMAH site. A fleet of 30 tankers and 110 drivers are based at the terminal. Hours of operation – 24/7, 365 days per year. This role is one of a team of 6 Shift Supervisors working a rotating shift pattern, including nights and weekends, ensuring cover is provided around the clock 365 days per year.

Key Accountabilities

Primary front-line competent person on site for terminal operations

Responsible for adherence to all safety and security requirements within the terminal, ensuring all tasks are performed within current safety legislation and the BP safety policy

Engagement with operational workforce and contractors to ensure safety, efficiency and availability of plant and equipment.

To act as the focal point for terminal users and to resolve problems which may arise

Initial BP lead person in response to any on-site incident including liaison with emergency services

Participate in daily and weekly operations and safety meetings

Promote BP’s HSSE policies including the Golden Rules of Safety

Application of the BP Health & Safety polices and procedures including the BP Permit To Work system and Risk Assessment process

Supervise and control all contractors on site by agreeing work objectives with them and ensuring that these are completed safely and efficiently

Actively encourage safe working and behaviours using various techniques such as safety conversations, personal risk assessment, documented task safety assessments, etc.

Write and update terminal procedures and risk assessments

Be a trained Fire Marshall and First Aider and participate in emergency exercises and First Aid exercises.

Operate the terminal from the site control room utilizing a range of computerised control and data acquisition systems

Utilise spreadsheets to record and communicate operational data

Close management and monitoring of pipeline imports of fuel into the terminal

Dealing with queries from terminal users including a workforce of 120 tanker drivers

Ensure the safe condition and operation of plant and equipment

Maintenance system work order sign-off

Recording and reporting of stock variances and ensure stock accounting deadlines are met

Perform all duties in support of ensuring compliance with relevant legislation

Ensure the principles of pollution control and the prevention of environmental damage are upheld

Your Knowledge & Experience

5 GCSE’s (or equivalent) including English and Maths at Grade C or above

Preferred: NVQ Level 2 Bulk Liquid Warehousing, Recognised Health & Safety qualification (NEBOSH)

working with industrial plant/processes

working with hazardous products

team supervision

Permit To Work / Control of Work systems

emergency response equipment and procedures

Knowledge of

Safety and environmental legislation including COSHH and COMAH regulations

IT systems used within bulk storage operations or similar

Logistics/transport operations.

PC applications including Excel and Word

