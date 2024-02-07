Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for supporting the coordination of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure the sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.
The Shift Supervisor will Supervise a team of Operators for all tank farm operations, including importing fuels by pipeline/road and exporting via road tankers
The shift Supervisor is a safety critical role and is responsible for control room activities covering a 24/7 shift pattern.
No educational requirements. Qualification in a leadership, engineering or operations discipline is preferred.
Experience within Operations or Operations Leadership is preferred.
Familiarisation with emergency response equipment and procedures
Knowledge in the work permit system
Experience of working with hazardous products
Experience of working with industrial plant/processes
