This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Shift Supervisor will Supervise a team of Operators for all tank farm operations, including inputting by ship and exporting via road, rail and pipeline.

The shift Supervisor is a safety critical role and is responsible for control room activities and leadership to the onsite operations team covering a 24/7 shift pattern.

Key Accountabilities

Element 1 Leadership

Responsible for the direction of the Terminal Operators and other contractors.



Element: 2 Organization

Responsible for ensuring unsafe work is stopped immediately.

Participate in all relevant terminal Operational meetings which could include leading daily operational meetings.

Ensuring that the shift team (Operators) have sufficiently resourced for the shift.

Complete required competency training programs ELCT, Excellence through Development. Etc..

Ensure Operators are competent to undertake required activities

Assist Operators where required receive the necessary training.

Provide mentoring and coaching to Operators

Element: 3 Risk

Responsible for activities associated with Operational activities have a appropriate risk assessment.

Perform Safety Observation Conversations (SOC's).

Understand Process Safety Performance Indicators.

Responsible for inputting all operational Incidents and Accidents into BP database.

Undertaking preliminary Root Cause Analysis of incidents and accidents.

Primary First Aider for the Terminal.

Element: 4 Procedures

Performing Authority within BP’s Control of Work (CoW) process.

Reviewing and updating procedures

Undertake Evacuation exercises and First Aid Exercises.

Key role in emergency response, taking the role of Incident Commander until relieved and thereafter taking the role of On-Scene Controller

"Responsible for ensuring the MoC process is followed

Raise MoC's as required"

Element: 5 Assets

Participate in HAZOP/PHSSER/LOPA and other studies as required to ensure safe execution of the right projects.

Reviewing Maintenance KPI's at daily meeting and ensure areas of continuous improvement in the short term are identified.

Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all plant and equipment, ensuring equipment integrity is maintained by operating the asset within its operating envelope.

Operate various computerised control systems in control room environment.

Element: 6 Optimization

Lead terminal continuous improvement programs to deliver operational excellence.

Element: 7 Privilege to Operate

Understand and apply all legal and regulatory requirements associated with site operations.

Support as required in managing inspections by the Competent Authority and in managing actions arising.

Element: 8 Results

Responsible for adherence to Operational Self Verification activities

Participate as required risk based audit activities

Essential Experience and Behaviours

Experience within Operations or Operations Leadership is preferred.

Safety – Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone around me.

Safety – Follow the requirements specified in OMS, and contribute to the delivery of safe, compliant and reliable operations.

Respect – Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Respect – Create an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity

Excellence – learn and apply the best practices of BP, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution

Excellence – Pursue systematic management through standardization, clarification and elimination of defects

Courage – Always aim to do the right thing based on BP’s rules and standards, and respond to challenges with resilience and reason

Courage – Aim to create enduring value despite the short term pressures I face

One Team – Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results.

One Team - Lay the foundation for the future by helping people to develop their capabilities.

One Team – Enable others to trust me by delivering on my accountabilities and standing by decisions when they are made

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Detail Planning, Positive Communication, Safe and reliable operations, Safety Improvements



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.