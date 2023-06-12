Shift Team Leader

Job summary

Job Description Summary Located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Shift Lead leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Lead is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. Must be able to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Education:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Associate degree in a technical area a plus

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in refining or petrochemical industry

Skills:

HSSE:

Must emphasize federal behavior regarding company HSSE policies with their crew

Must champion compliance with environmental regulations

Must provide visible HSSE leadership to their assigned work group

Must champion improvements to HSSE performance within area of responsibility through development and mentoring of the assigned work team

Must ensure compliance with the Manual of Safety Procedures requirements through monitoring within area of responsibility

Leadership and Professionalism:

Holds the assigned team accountable for acting ethically, with integrity, honesty in all dealings

Takes ownership for decisions within the associated work team

Continually audits performance of self and reports and strives to improve it

Acts with conviction and holds people accountable

Willing to take a stand on important issues

Guides others and can recognize when to take charge when issues arise

Maintains composure in stressful situations and reassures others

When presented with issues, understands the broader implications, then develops and communicates the plan accordingly

Business Focus:

Ensures that the work team understands and supports strategies

Ensures that work team understands and follows company rules, policies, processes, procedures, plans and labor contracts

Ensures that the work team understands performance measures and business contracts

Ensures that the work team follows the refinery’s financial controls

Understands current and future challenges for the work team and develops actions to address

Challenges the status quo and pushes to improve the business

Holds the work team accountable to meet expectations

Provides and creates opportunities for employee development

Develops a work environment where employees request and seek out new opportunities and knowledge

Mentors and encourages employees to be self-sufficient

Teamwork:

Builds productive operations relationships while guiding and influencing team direction

Champions behaviors supporting the value of diversity and inclusion of all team members in the learning and decision-making process

Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of all team members

Communication:

Anticipates the need for information, obtains it and distributes it to the appropriate people

Anticipates reactions by others and uses the most effective communication modes

Communicates information to individuals and groups and clearly explains the impact or relationship to their area

Coaches and develops others’ communications skills

Change and Learning:

Facilitates brainstorming and seeks innovative solutions

Supports improvements and changes by the company and coach employees to understand and work through them

Anticipates change, prepares work team members, and works to make it successful

In the face of change, promotes confidence in the team and keeps them on track

Challenges the current work processes to improve them

Technical Skills:

Shares subject area expertise and best practices with others

Completes assignments and tasks with energy and commitment to succeed

Maximizes computer systems and applications to improve the business

Maximizes relationships with vendors and contractors to improve the business

Certifications/Licenses List any required and preferred certifications/licenses

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, HSSE, Maintenance general, Petrochemicals, Procedures and practices, Refining, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.