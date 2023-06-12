Shift Team Leader

Job summary
Job Description Summary
Located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Shift Lead leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Lead is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. Must be able to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.
Entity:
Production & Operations
Job Family Group:
Operations Group
Job Summary:
Job Description Summary
Located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Asset Shift Lead leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Lead is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. Must be able to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.
Job Description:
Education:
- High School Diploma or equivalent required
- Associate degree in a technical area a plus
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in refining or petrochemical industry
Skills:
HSSE:
- Must emphasize federal behavior regarding company HSSE policies with their crew
- Must champion compliance with environmental regulations
- Must provide visible HSSE leadership to their assigned work group
- Must champion improvements to HSSE performance within area of responsibility through development and mentoring of the assigned work team
- Must ensure compliance with the Manual of Safety Procedures requirements through monitoring within area of responsibility
- Leadership and Professionalism:
- Holds the assigned team accountable for acting ethically, with integrity, honesty in all dealings
- Takes ownership for decisions within the associated work team
- Continually audits performance of self and reports and strives to improve it
- Acts with conviction and holds people accountable
- Willing to take a stand on important issues
- Guides others and can recognize when to take charge when issues arise
- Maintains composure in stressful situations and reassures others
- When presented with issues, understands the broader implications, then develops and communicates the plan accordingly
Business Focus:
- Ensures that the work team understands and supports strategies
- Ensures that work team understands and follows company rules, policies, processes, procedures, plans and labor contracts
- Ensures that the work team understands performance measures and business contracts
- Ensures that the work team follows the refinery’s financial controls
- Understands current and future challenges for the work team and develops actions to address
- Challenges the status quo and pushes to improve the business
- Holds the work team accountable to meet expectations
- Provides and creates opportunities for employee development
- Develops a work environment where employees request and seek out new opportunities and knowledge
- Mentors and encourages employees to be self-sufficient
Teamwork:
- Builds productive operations relationships while guiding and influencing team direction
- Champions behaviors supporting the value of diversity and inclusion of all team members in the learning and decision-making process
- Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of all team members
Communication:
- Anticipates the need for information, obtains it and distributes it to the appropriate people
- Anticipates reactions by others and uses the most effective communication modes
- Communicates information to individuals and groups and clearly explains the impact or relationship to their area
- Coaches and develops others’ communications skills
Change and Learning:
- Facilitates brainstorming and seeks innovative solutions
- Supports improvements and changes by the company and coach employees to understand and work through them
- Anticipates change, prepares work team members, and works to make it successful
- In the face of change, promotes confidence in the team and keeps them on track
- Challenges the current work processes to improve them
Technical Skills:
- Shares subject area expertise and best practices with others
- Completes assignments and tasks with energy and commitment to succeed
- Maximizes computer systems and applications to improve the business
- Maximizes relationships with vendors and contractors to improve the business
- Certifications/Licenses List any required and preferred certifications/licenses
Why join us?
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
- Life and health insurance, medical care package
- And many other benefits.
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, HSSE, Maintenance general, Petrochemicals, Procedures and practices, Refining, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.