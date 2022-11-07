Job summary

The Ship Operator role is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver bp's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. A Ship Operator leads all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and acting as the single point of contact for masters and ship owners / ship brokers. In this role, you are the front line of the management and mitigation of Trading & Shipping risk and expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk, challenge information flow, and improve commercial value.

The role offers an outstanding opportunity to interact daily with our trading business and gain exposure to our other commercial teams within Trading & Shipping. Ship Operators are expected to identify problems and find solutions autonomously while knowing how to leverage the expertise of the team when facing sophisticated voyage scenarios. In this role, you need to be able to see the bigger picture and understand how your individual actions within Ship Operations has a greater impact on Trading & Shipping and the business as a whole.

What you will deliver:

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, offering support and providing guidance to ensure the safe, compliant and reliable planning and execution of voyages while maximizing commercial value.

Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to manage risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals and dry bulk.

Management of all non-scheduling activity including day-to-day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels in accordance with the charter party terms and internal policies.

Make innovative commercial decisions to maximize voyage earnings and opportunities for cost savings. Drive dashboard insights that analyze these savings and learned opportunities.

Provide pre-fixture advice to Freight Negotiators (Charterers) and Traders.

Provide bp's Trading business with commercial expertise and marine knowledge that informs and aids their activity.

Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant teams including support to the bp Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.

Essential education:

Higher education or equivalent Marine qualification preferred

Essential experience & job requirements:

Previous commercial experience (in a Shipping environment or Company)

Marine experience

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrate agility, attention to detail, ability to work under pressure and prioritize a varied workload

Effective interpersonal skills

Ability to work autonomously as well as being a great teammate and coach to others

Confident to positively challenge others and make fast, informed decisions

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change

Desirable criteria:

Strong bias for action

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Managing time and pressure in a dynamic environment

Ability to make a quick decision sometimes without all the facts

Ability to proactively manage day to day issues

Ability to foresee potential problems and engaging others as necessary in resolution

Commercial acumen aptitude

You will work with:

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key collaborators connected to managing a voyage include internal stakeholders like traders, freight negotiators (Charterer), trading operators, vessel managers, vetting & clearance, legal and external stakeholders like ship owners, ship brokers, and port agents.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.