The Ship Operator role is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver bp's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. A Ship Operator leads all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and acting as the single point of contact for masters and ship owners / ship brokers. In this role, you are the front line of the management and mitigation of Trading & Shipping risk and expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk, challenge information flow, and improve commercial value.
The role offers an outstanding opportunity to interact daily with our trading business and gain exposure to our other commercial teams within Trading & Shipping. Ship Operators are expected to identify problems and find solutions autonomously while knowing how to leverage the expertise of the team when facing sophisticated voyage scenarios. In this role, you need to be able to see the bigger picture and understand how your individual actions within Ship Operations has a greater impact on Trading & Shipping and the business as a whole.
The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key collaborators connected to managing a voyage include internal stakeholders like traders, freight negotiators (Charterer), trading operators, vessel managers, vetting & clearance, legal and external stakeholders like ship owners, ship brokers, and port agents.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.