Job summary

Do you have an eye for spotting opportunities for greater efficiency? Or possess strong logical thinking and a passion for continuous improvement? Then this might be the job for you.

As a member of the Global Voyage Operations team, you will be accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages for OTC and spot vessels on behalf of BP Trading & Shipping. This team offers a dynamic working environment where no day on the job is the same. Being on the front line of managing and mitigating risk on behalf of the Group and BP T&S means you can really see how your work and contributions make a difference– sounds exciting, right?

A Ship Operator at this level manages all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms; engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and acting as the single point of contact for masters and owners/brokers. In addition to this, this role acts as a coach for other operators on the bench, supporting them with any day-to-day operational challenges and questions that may arise. This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of BP T&S/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk.

If you’re someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys forging strong stakeholder relationships and doesn’t hold back on challenging the status quo; then read on. Having a curious nature and the confidence to ask questions and make interventions would serve you well in a Ship Operator role and contribute to the overarching team goal. Ship Operators at this level are expected to identify problems and find solutions autonomously, whilst knowing how to leverage the expertise of the team when facing complex voyage scenarios.

Ship Operators are encouraged to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they interface with in order to eliminate risk and complete safe, successful voyages. It also offers a unique opportunity to interact with our trading business and gain exposure to our other commercial teams within the BP Group. The person fulfilling this role needs to be able to see the bigger picture and see how their individual actions within Ship Operations has a greater impact on BP Shipping and the business as a whole.

Keen to know more?

Key Accountabilities:

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, offering support and providing guidance to ensure the safe, compliant and reliable planning and execution of voyages. Partnering with:

The wider BP Group (particularly T&S)

Teams within Shipping (Vessel Managers, Vetting & Clearance, Chartering & Commercial)

Functional teams (BP Shipping Legal, Finance)

External bodies (such as owners, brokers and agents)

The Masters of the vessels

2. Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to manage risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals and dry bulk.

3. Management of all non-scheduling activity including day-to-day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time chartered and spot-chartered vessels in accordance with the charter party terms and BP Shipping policies and Voyage Operations Procedures, such as:

Management of vessel, port and berth clearances

Generation and issue of Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions).

Intakes optimisation and UKC compliance

Appointment of port agents

Management of Charter Parties terms

Identify opportunities for optimum bunker procurement

4. Make innovative commercial interventions to maximize voyage earnings and opportunities for cost savings. Drive dashboard insights that analyse these savings and learned opportunities.

5. Provide pre-fixture advice to Charterers.

6. Partner with our Integrated Supply & Trading (IST) business in order to provide commercial expertise and marine knowledge that informs their activity.

7. Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant benches. Including support to the BP Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.

Essential experience

Higher education or equivalent Marine qualification. Strong written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrable agility, attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure and prioritise a varied workload

Strong interpersonal skills and a personable style

Ability to work autonomously as well as being a real team player and coach to others

Confident to positively challenge others and make fast, informed decisions

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change

Ability to work autonomously and provide day-to-day operational support to others in the team

Previous commercial experience (in a Shipping environment or Company) or marine experience is a good to have!

