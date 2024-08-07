Ship Operator

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Do you excel at identifying ways to enhance efficiency and have an interest in logical thinking? If you have a passion for continuous improvement, this position could be a perfect fit for you.
As part of the Refining & Products Trading, Operations team, you will ensure safe and efficient execution of voyages for Operated, Time & Voyage Chartered vessels on behalf of bp. This dynamic role promises a variety of daily challenges, where you'll be on the front lines making a tangible impact while leading and mitigating risk.
This role leads all aspects of the voyage according to Charter Party terms, serving as the primary contact for masters, owners, and brokers. You'll interact with a diverse range of internal and external partners and provide guidance to other operators, helping them navigate day-to-day operational challenges. Being at the forefront of risk management for bp, you'll proactively identify issues and make interventions to mitigate risk, drive and protect commercial value.
The Voyage Operations environment is fast-paced, requiring strong partner relationship-building and a continuous aim to challenge the status quo. A curious nature, confidence to ask questions, and the ability to make timely interventions will serve you well in this role. You'll need to independently identify problems and solutions while demonstrating team expertise in sophisticated voyage scenarios.
This role also provides a unique opportunity to interact with our wide bp group and gain exposure to other commercial teams as it is critical to understand the broader impact of Voyage Operations on bp.
Roles and Responsibilities
Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, offering support and providing guidance to ensure the safe, compliant and reliable planning and execution of voyages. Partnering with:
The wider bp Group
Teams within bp Shipping (Vessel Managers, Vetting & Clearance, Chartering & Commercial)
Functional teams (Legal, Finance)
External bodies (owners, brokers and agents)
Vessel Masters
Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to lead risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals and dry bulk.
Management of all non-scheduling activity including day-to-day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time chartered and spot-chartered vessels in accordance with the charter party terms, bp policies and Voyage Operations Procedures, such as:
Management of voyage clearances
Generation and issue of voyage orders in IMOS
Intakes optimisation and UKC compliance
Appointment of port agents
Management of Charter Parties terms
Identify opportunities for optimum bunker procurement
Make innovative commercial interventions to improve voyage earnings (P&L) and opportunities for cost savings and/or improving revenue. Drive dashboard insights that analyse these savings to continuously improve.
Provide pre-fixture advice to Charterers.
Partner with Refining & Products Trading Operations to provide commercial expertise and marine knowledge that informs their activities.
Essential Education and Job Requirements
Higher education or equivalent Marine qualification
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Demonstrable agility, attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure and prioritise a varied workload
Strong interpersonal skills and a personable style
Ability to work autonomously as well as being a real team player and coach to others
Confident to positively challenge others and make fast, informed decisions
Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change
Ability to work autonomously and provide day-to-day operational support to others in the team
Previous shipping commercial experience
Previous marine experience
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
