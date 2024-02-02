Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Ship Tracking Senior Analyst

At bp, energy trading comes together in our global bp Trading and Shipping group. It is where we link our experience as a leading energy producer with our knowledge of specific markets to provide customers with the energy products they need. The ever shifting geo-political, regulatory and environmental landscape provides an outstanding opportunity for high potential candidates to understand at the most granular level how energy drives the world.

In this role You will:

Run a global shiptracking portfolio for the EH, UK and US oil trading businesses for the assigned trading bench

Monitor vessel movement data and other sources of cargo intelligence to classify vessel activity – specifically load and discharge locations and dates, cargo type and volume, cargo owners and vessel charterers.

Apply professional judgement to predict vessel destinations, cargoes and charterers from information sets and prior historical patterns.

Develop understanding of the various commodity markets. Specifically the market participants, assets and supply & demand fundamentals of relevant commodities.

Ensure that ship tracking and flows data are kept up to date, maintaining smooth running, continued accuracy and timeliness of regular reports and other outputs, which drives the commercial decision making in the relevant trading bench

Be an active member of and contributor to the Cargo Intelligence Development Team, driving the evolution of ship tracking knowledge, tooling and capability

Standardize global processes and work with the Trading Excellence team to find opportunities for automation

High level of interactions with relevant commercial stakeholders, across analytics, trading, operations and chartering to collect and verify information, promote collaboration and maximise impact daily

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (technology, economics or finance) degree

Understanding of the trading & shipping industry – oil trading knowledge is an advantage

2-3 years of trading/shipping/logistics/marine transportation work experience

Proficient English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills: ability to connect dots and see patterns

Advanced knowledge of Excel (e.g. formulas, indexing, pivots) and ability to work with data

Knowledge of Power BI is an advantage – or willingness to learn how to create visualisations for various reports

Knowledge of Python / VBA is an advantage – or willingness to learn how to write reliable numerical codes

Pro-active communicator, able to flag and resolve issues and build effective networks

Good attention to detail, ability to prioritise, organize and multi-task

A continuous improvement mindset to drive various improvements within the team – experience in smaller projects

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



