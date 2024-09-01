Shipping Cadet - Electro Technical - 2024

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

Picture yourself cruising the oceans on a multi-million-dollar super tanker, transporting commodities all over the world. And you could become a fully trained officer with internationally recognized qualifications in just 3 adventure-filled years.We’ll pay your exam and course fees & give you a generous allowance (starting at £11,000 per year!) to help you enjoy your journey



Job Description:

Looking after electrical and electronic systems involves planned maintenance and reactive fault-finding and resolution. You’ll learn on the job, often dealing with cutting edge technology, machinery and advanced systems that you’re unlikely to get anywhere else. As vessels become more sophisticated, you’ll become even more important to us.

You'll split your time between nautical college and sea. At college you will learn about workshop skills, marine engineering principles, engineering science, marine electrics, electric power systems, electrical legislation and management, marine auxiliaries, further maths, electro-mechanical plant diagnostics and more.

When at sea you’ll learn to maintain and repair all the electrical and electronic equipment, installations and machinery on board. These include electricity generating plant and maintenance, electronic / automated control systems, bridge navigational equipment, radio communications and propulsion control.

When you finish the training, you’ll have a UK foundation degree in marine electrical and electronic engineering, and a UK Marine Electro-Technical Officer (METO) ‘certificate of competency’ (STCW A-III / 6 OOW) from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Minimum requirement to board:

At least 18 years old by 1st September 2024

Be a British citizen and have a British passport

Applicants will need to pass an industry-standard medical examination in order to complete a placement at sea

Driven, with an adventurous, can do attitude and resilience to challenging environments

An aptitude for learning

Respectful

Either a UCAS tariff of 54, including 12 UCAS points from a Maths or Science subject;​ plus GCSE (**or equivalent as approved by the College) grade 4 / Grade ‘C’ or above in all the following subjects:​ Mathematics​, Science​ and English language​

Or: Successful completion of an electrical and/or electronic engineering/systems engineering or engineering HNC or HND plus GCSE (**or equivalent as approved by the College) grade 4 / Grade ‘C’ or above in all the following subjects:​ Mathematics​, Science​ and English language​

**if a subject is similar to maths, English, science please check with bp advisor who will check with the college

Why work for bp?

We’re determined to build a safer, more sustainable energy future. To succeed, we need to invest. Not just in technology and research – but in our employees: the people who can make it happen. That means everyone at bp can expect ongoing development and opportunities to progress.

Your growth’s important to us. After all, it’s our team’s dedication and expertise that help us achieve and develop. You’ll find a culture where learning’s encouraged, with all manner of training available. Becoming a trained officer is only the start. From here, you can become a senior crew member: a navigating officer or even a captain, depending on your role.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital, veteran or disability status.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk . If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.