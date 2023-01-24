Shipping Coordination Team Leader

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing a team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, collaborating across functions to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures and ensuring suitable capability and resource levels are in place to enable operational objectives to be accomplished without any compromise to BP's health, safety and environmental standards.

T&S are currently seeking a passionate, authentic, and adaptable operations leader who is looking for a new challenge to join the Global Operations ELT reporting into the Head of Operations.

We are an amazing team of highly skilled leaders, operators and ‘optimizers’ from diverse backgrounds who have the unique role of executing safe, compliant, and commercial energy movements for bp.

We are very proud of the operating culture we have created and the innovation journey we have embarked upon within Trading Operations, aspiring to be the ‘Industry Best’ and “Partner of Choice’ where we operate.

The Shipping Coordination Team are recognised as the ‘Centre of Expertise’ for production offtake scheduling within BP and externally. They operate at the interface between the various BP Operated, Third Party and Non-Operated upstream Assets and Offtake partnerships and on occasion can provide services for Bp JV’s.

The team works with several assets notably within the North Sea, Caspian Sea and Angola regions by ensuring smooth and efficient management of LNG, crude oil and NGLs. The combined production is more than 386 million barrels of crude and 780 thousand tonnes of NGLs per annum. As Team lead you will need to hold and manage strong relationships with the over 70 third party companies who hold equity in these assets whist maintaining an internal information barrier to operate on a fair and equitable basis.

Additionally this role will sit on the regional operations leadership team and play a pivotal role in setting and driving strategic direction of the operations function as we look to implement ‘OMS’ light into the trading business.

The role may typically appeal to a team player with knowledge of Upstream, Shipping or operations who is interested in developing their skills working alongside senior leaders whilst still in a front line role and get involved in setting and delivering the strategic direction of a global operating team of over 350.



The successful candidate will be:

Leading a high performing team in an operating environment

Delivering and embedding continuous improvements

Building and managing internal and 3rd party relationships.

Leading in asset strategy and maintenance communications to help minimise costs, GHG emissions, disruptions, and surprises.

Leading commercial decisions in a high-pressured environment.

Confident to present to senior leaders and external counterparts

Supporting team project delivery and risk management activities

Joining a dynamic and fun leadership team at the hub of bps energy movements and transition to net zero.

Essential attributes and skills

We care for others -Be able to demonstrate leadership drive, strong interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence and have a passion for coaching the team in the delivery of safe, compliant, and commercial operations

Live our Purpose - Operational experience with good working knowledge of shipping and/or logistics and/or upstream activities. Inquisitive, with a bias for continuous improvement.

Experience of the bp OMS framework would be advantageous.

We play to win - Be able to facilitate efficient and effective communications, manage relationships and be able to manage/coach the team and potentially NOJV partners through conflicting priorities.

Essential education

Exposure to shipping coordination and/or a good working knowledge of the energy trading /shipping environment / refinery operations or product blending would be useful.