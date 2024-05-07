Shipping Procurement Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Role Synopsis

This is an exciting unique opportunity to join a small, agile, fast paced team that supports the bp operated LNG and Oil vessels of BP Shipping Ltd on the front line (procurement business partnering/advising role). You can expect impactful and rewarding effort within a flat structure, often with direct conversation with senior leaders.

The Procurement Advisor role will provide a range of support, often engaging through the end to end process, in support of the shipping fleet.

The role will include but not be limited to;

Collaborating with senior business leaders and their teams across cultures and geographies to understand the business requirements and demand supporting strategic objectives;

Working with Contract Accountable Managers (CAMs) and Budget Responsible Owners (BROs) to ensure effective contract management;

Establishing and leading relationships of Core business suppliers;

Working alongside Sourcing teams to ensure business requirements are met during strategic sourcing projects;

Partnering with Supply Facing and GBS teams to supporting development and implementation of category and execution strategies;

Key Accountabilities

Support the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations.

Run the interface between procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the shipping business, central support functions (Sourcing and Contracting) as well as the Buying Team (GBS).

Lead continuous improvement initiatives within the team and champion change leadership.

Join forces with the business partners to ensure upcoming demand requirements are understood and relevant sourcing cases are raised in a timely manner in Compass to ensure procurement activity is implemented in line with business requirements.

As part of the team, act as the focal point for the business to provide procurement support for planned and unplanned demand, vendor performance issues and strategic projects.

Communicate effectively through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.

Develop a strong working relationship with the key business teams

Support & handle the Supplier Relationship Management framework for Strategic/Core Suppliers to the Shipping business.

Essential Education:

University degree or equivalent experience in a related equivalent business field (procurement, supply chain, business, law) or a comparable degree program

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Influencing and partner management

Experience working in a fast pace, changing environment with tight budget controls and requirements

Commercial awareness/analysis

Supplier management

Strong written and oral communication skills

Solid understanding of end-to-end procurement and P2P processes

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Desirable criteria

Extensive supply chain management experience at strategic and tactical execution level

In depth knowledge of terms and conditions

Working experience of agile techniques

Project and change management

Category strategy development and/or execution

Why join us

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Additional Information

This is a streamline side of the business with changing demand that requires a truly agile and pragmatic approach from the business facing team. This role will most suite someone who has an ability to bring structure to the ambiguity.



