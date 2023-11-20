Shipping Procurement Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This is an exciting unique opportunity to join a small, agile, fast-moving team that supports the shipping operating business on the front line; you can expect impactful and rewarding effort in this Business facing Team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities;

Liaising with business leaders and their teams across cultures and geographies to understand the business requirements and demand

Working with Contract Accountable Managers (CAMs) and Budget Responsible Owners (BROs) to ensure effective contract management

Establishing and leading supplier relationship

Working alongside Sourcing teams to ensure business requirements are met during strategic sourcing projects

Partnering with Supply Facing and GBS teams to supporting development and implementation of category and execution strategies

Support the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations

Manage the interface between procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the shipping business, central support functions (Sourcing and Contracting) as well as the Buying Team

Lead the project to develop, implement and embed ‘buying guidance’ into shipping procurement process enabling more structured and strategic way we execute the tactical level

Business facing point of contact for warehousing and materials management activity

Lead continuous improvement initiatives within the team and champion change leadership

Liaise with the business stakeholders to ensure upcoming demand requirements are understood and relevant sourcing cases are raised in a timely manner in Compass to ensure procurement activity is executed in line with business requirements

As part of the team, act as the focal point for the business to provide procurement support for planned and unplanned demand, vendor performance issues and strategic projects

Communicate effectively through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict

Develop a strong working relationship with the key business teams