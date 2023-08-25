Shipping Vetting & Clearance Superintendent

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

About the opportunity:

Do you want to be part of a company reimagining energy for people and our planet; one that is trusted by society and valued by shareholders? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Vetting & Clearance Superintendent to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.

Part of our market leading Trading & Shipping business, the Vetting & Clearance team ensures that shipping vessels meets bp's standards to handle key risk. As part of the Vetting & Clearance Team, the V&C Superintendent will bring technical marine operations experience.

They will lead in defining vital mitigation measures to enable delivery in challenging marine environments. They will also be responsible for providing assurance to BP businesses and associates for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform vetting and clearance activities, including assessment, oversight, screening and clearance of oil, gas, chemical and dry bulk vessels and terminals; vessel owner/technical manager, STS contractor and terminal operator assessment reports to determine their conformance with relevant standards and their suitability for use by bp

Evaluate the suitability of newly identified potential TC technical managers and vessels nominated for TC and provide reports to the V&C Leadership Team

Support the Leadership Team by ensuring consistent application of all marine assurance policies and procedures

Cross-communicate to the Operations and performance, HSE, Marine and Engineering teams to support the development and promulgation of assessment practices with the objective of achieving global consistency of assessment activity across employed and sub-contracted activity

Contribute towards the maintenance of the integrated Marine Assurance System (iMAS/CLEAR) database and other relevant data sources to ensure accurate and contemporary information

Aide marine activity support and advice to bp Terminals, Charterers, Operators, Logistics Teams, bp contractors, third parties and other shipping activities as requested

Own self verification and report incidents and breaches through internal reporting systems

Identify, scope, draft, implement, maintain and monitor improvements in iMAS user base

Lead all aspects of the performance and delivery of third party data providers

About you:

Essential Education

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board gas tankers (LNG, Ammonia Required).

Or

Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of gas tanker operations and/or management of marine terminal operations.

Essential Experience

Advanced technical marine operations experience

Knowledge of OCIMF inc SIRE,TMSA & Marine Terminal Baseline criteria

Knowledge of risk assessment techniques

The ability to deliver business change in sophisticated environment

Evidence of strong IT ability and technology awareness

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the BPTA



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Communication, Marine assurance, Problem Solving, Reporting Systems, Safety Leadership, Shipping, Trading and scheduling operations, Vetting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.