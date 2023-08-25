Shipping Vetting & Clearance Superintendent

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Do you want to be part of a company reimagining energy for people and our planet; one that is trusted by society and valued by shareholders? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Vetting & Clearance Superintendent to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.
Part of our market leading Trading & Shipping business, the Vetting & Clearance team ensures that shipping vessels meets bp's standards to handle key risk. As part of the Vetting & Clearance Team, the V&C Superintendent will bring technical marine operations experience.
They will lead in defining vital mitigation measures to enable delivery in challenging marine environments. They will also be responsible for providing assurance to BP businesses and associates for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.
Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board gas tankers (LNG, Ammonia Required).
Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of gas tanker operations and/or management of marine terminal operations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial acumen, Communication, Marine assurance, Problem Solving, Reporting Systems, Safety Leadership, Shipping, Trading and scheduling operations, Vetting
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.