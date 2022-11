Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Shipping & Receiving Team Lead

Role Synopsis

As a member of the Plant’s Operating Leadership team lead the BTR Shipping & Receiving Team are responsible for the execution of the 24 hour/5 day warehouse operations. This individual will be a visible leader of HSSE and Quality policies and work with the team through the execution of robust processes and procedures to maintain a high standard of warehouse operations.

Key Accountabilities

Manage S&R hourly teams and/or contractors within BTR Warehouse

SPA for other local warehouse operations

Management of on-site 3rd party contractors staffing the shipping office

Ensure all employees are trained through the DACA (documented, accountable, competent, assured) process. Set clear expectations and provide performance feedback semi- annually for hourly personnel.

Focus on HSSE ensuring safe, reliable operations by exhibiting and promoting safety leadership.

Ensure quality product in line with BP lubes global quality manual and standards. Achieved through the application of rigorous and disciplined quality management practices, processes and procedures to ensure compliance to BP and industry standards.

Daily and Weekly KPI reporting for Warehouse performance.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives with engagement from the workforce.

Build ways of working with many different functions within the Supply Chain to achieve goals.

Provide assurance of compliance to procedures / work instructions through auditing

Responsible for the cleanliness and appearance of the warehouse areas to maintain a safe working environment utilizing 5S techniques.

Ensures MOC (Management of Change) process is strictly adhered to for all changes.

OMS Compliance as a Risk Owner and/or Action Owner and/or Risk Advisor accountable for assigned risk assurance and management responsibilities as defined in OMS 3.1 Lubricants Global Risk Assessment and Management Process Roles and Responsibilities procedure (Doc. No: 18749) which is maintained in the OMS Online 3.1 Process Toolbox.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in business or Supply Change Management from accredited university or relevant degree with minimum of 2 to 5 years overall in Shipping or Warehouse Management role.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience covering aspects of Shipping and Distribution operations related to daily management is required. Leadership experience in manufacturing and distribution environment is required.

Education- College degree in Business or Supply Chain Management preferred. Industrial Relations skills, Training and Development experience an asset.

OMS Compliance as a Task Owner, Task Supervisor, APS Owner and/or Subject Matter Expert (SPA) is responsible for maintaining full compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements associated with job accountabilities.

Details on compliance management system responsibilities are documented in OMS Online: (Toolbox) 7.1 OMS 7 1

Roles Responsibilities and Definition document (Doc No: 19594).

Must have an up to date TWIC card to work in the Port Allen, La plant.

Participates in the Port Allen ICS (incident Command Structure) as a Team member on the ICS Team in the role defined per the Facility Response Plan.

Desirable criteria

Must have a previous track record of leading plant operations with emphasis on: